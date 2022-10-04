Meetinghouse Arts recently announced the selection of Suzanne Watson as interim executive director, effective Oct. 1.

As a regular volunteer at Meetinghouse Arts, Watson is familiar with its programs and services. Her passion for the arts has been evident in her past involvement with the Studio Theater at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath and as a consultant on board development at the Young People’s Theatre in Brunswick, where she also helped run a successful development campaign. A longtime resident of Freeport, she has served on the Project Review Board and the town Planning Board. She has worked in the fields of energy conservation and efficiency, and economic development.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Suzanne’s caliber and experience to lead us through this transition to new leadership,” said Nancy Salmon, president of the Meetinghouse Arts board.

Watson replaces Dana Legawiec, who is stepping down from her duties to return to her work as an independent theater artist, teaching artist and consultant. Meetinghouse Arts will perform a national search for Legawiec’s replacement.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: