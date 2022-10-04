Caitlin Tremberth got her 100th win as Biddeford coach as the Tigers shut out Gorham 1-0 Monday in field hockey at Gorham.

Kiki Jackson was assisted by Cece Keller 21 seconds into the fourth quarter for the Tigers (9-1). Cadence Goulet made four saves for Biddeford.

Madison Tibbals had 11 saves for Gorham (6-3-1).

SCARBOROUGH 11, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: Daisy Stone scored five goals as the Red Storm (8-2) cruised by Portland/Deering (0-9) in Scarborough.

Aidan Harris added two goals and an assist for Scarborough. Hailey French, Jessica Gigure, Stella Grondin and Caroline Hartley each had one goal and Anjali Bhatnagar had three assists.

Emma Walsh made 10 saves for Portland/Deering.

Advertisement

CAPE ELIZABETH 3, FREEPORT 2: Megan Conley scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the Capers (9-1) edged the Falcons (6-3-1) in Freeport.

Conley scored from Grace Gray in the first overtime. Sophia Chung also scored and Zoe Burgard made 17 saves for the Capers.

Ava Gervais scored both goals and Piper Williams stopped 10 shots for Freeport.

WINDHAM 3, KENNEBUNK 0: Hannah Heanssler scored a pair of goals as the Eagles (6-4) downed the Rams (0-10-1) in Windham.

Zoe Dries scored a first-quarter goal for Windham with an assist from Emma Morrison. Emma Theriault made one save in the shutout.

Madison Stevens racked up 26 saves for Kennebunk.

Advertisement

THORNTON ACADEMY 2, MARSHWOOD 1: Martina Prat scored from Zoey Pennell with 4:12 left in the second overtime to give the Golden Trojans (8-3) the win over the Hawks (4-5-1) in South Berwick.

Brooke Salvail scored from Reese Forrester in the third quarter for Marshwood. Elise Axelsen tied it when she put in a rebound with 9:53 left in regulation.

Allison Marines stopped five shots for Thornton. Lily Dupree made seven saves for the Hawks.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2, BOOTHBAY 1: The Falcons (4-7-1) scored in the first and fourth quarters to beat the Seahawks (1-9) in Boothbay.

LoLa Bisson scored in the opening quarter with Kaylani Sinclair setting the goal up. Abby Jones scored in final quarter with Mallorie Bourret assisting.

Boothbay scored in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Brooke Brown stopped three shots in the victory.

BRUNSWICK 3, LEWISTON 1: Ava Wolverton scored two goals, both set up by Leila Bannon, to lead the Dragons (8-3-1) over the Blue Devils (1-10) in Lewiston.

Kiki Dinsmore scored from Ellie Sullivan for Brunswick’s other goal. Ella Duchette made two saves in the first three quarters, and Skyler Augustine was untested in the fourth quarter for the Dragons.

Gabriella Thomas scored and Kimberley McLaughlin made 12 saves for Lewiston.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

PORTLAND 3, KENNEBUNK 0: Eliza Stein was assisted by Anneliese Collin for a pair of goals in the Bulldogs’ (6-4) win over the Rams (2-7-1) in Kennebunk.

Advertisement

Collin added a goal with an assist from Marissa Hill. Lucy Tidd made 13 saves in goal for Portland.

Katherine Orendorf made 14 saves for Kennebunk.

CAPE ELIZABETH 1, YARMOUTH 0: Piper Duryee scored late in the second half to give the Capers (10-0) the win over the Clippers (7-3) in Yarmouth.

Duryee finished an arcing cross from the left by CC Duryee that a Yarmouth defender headed to the right post with about five minutes remaining.

WAYNFLETE 3, ST. DOMINIC 0: Lucy Hart scored twice and Lucy Sarno added a goal as the Flyers (7-2) topped the Saints (1-7-1) in Auburn.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 4, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 0: Hayden Wienckowski scored two goals as the Panthers (9-0) shut out the Gulls (6-4) in Yarmouth.

Advertisement

Emily Robbins had a goal and an assist and Michala Wallace chipped in with a goal. Sarah Moore and Charlotte Harper-Cunningham combined for one save in the shutout.

Summer St. Louis turned away 15 shots for OOB.

BOYS’ SOCCER

PORTLAND 5, KENNEBUNK 0: Francisco Samuel had two goals, Ben Littell made four saves and the host Bulldogs (7-3) shut out the Rams (2-5-2) at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Brady Toher, Ollie Hettenbach and Nicky Paterniti also scored for Portland.

Dylan Jones stopped five shots for Kennebunk.

Advertisement

GREELY 4, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Owen Piesik scored two goals and added an assist to help the Rangers (6-3-1) beat Raiders (5-3) in Cumberland.

Tommy Bennert and Ethan Nitjoh each added a goal for Greely. Jacob Adams scored for Fryeburg.

WINDHAM 2, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Nick Marion scored both goals, including the winner in overtime, as the Eagles (7-4) downed the Red Riots (7-2) in Windham.

Marion put in a rebound of a shot taken by Luke Cunniffe that bounded off the crossbar 3:56 into the first overtime.

Marion scored with 57 seconds left in the first half to put Windham ahead 1-0. South Portland’s Joey Hanlon tied it 16 minutes into the second half.

Owen Gaulrapp made one save for the win, and Thomas Caouette stopped eight shots for the Red Riots.

Advertisement

VOLLEYBALL

YARMOUTH 3, FALMOUTH 0: Grace Keaney had four blocks and five kills and Brianna Torres had 17 digs as the Clippers (9-1) beat the Navigators (5-6) in straight sets (25-17, 25-16 and 25-22) in Yarmouth.

Victoria Abbott had 10 kills and seven aces for Falmouth.

DEERING 3, MARSHWOOD 0: Maya Gayle had 14 digs and four kills for the Rams (7-2) as they defeated the Hawks (3-8) in straight sets in Portland, 25-11, 25-23, 25-17.

Laura Gin totaled seven kills and 10 aces while Maddie Lombard added five kills, two blocks and five aces for Deering.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous