WINDHAM – Ann Hawkes Paquin, 91, longtime resident of Windham, Maine passed away peacefully on Sept. 20, 2022, under the care of Promedica Hospice of Canton, Michigan. ﻿

Born in Westbrook on Aug. 24, 1931, she was the only child of Herbert Henry Hawkes of Gorham and Windham and Caroline Elizabeth (Rogers) Hawkes of Freeport. She attended J.A. Andrews school in Windham, Elementary schools in Gray/New Gloucester as well as the Farmington School in Augusta. ﻿

In 1948, after graduating from Cony High School in Augusta, Ann briefly attended the Baptist Missionary Training School in Chicago and, later transferred to Colby College in Waterville where she graduated in 1952 with a BA degree in English.﻿

Ann worked at the Maine State Library until she married Louis A. Paquin of Augusta on Sept. 4, 1954 at the Penney Memorial United Baptist Church. They resided in the Brunswick area and welcomed a daughter, Luanne, in 1955. Soon after, the Navy relocated their family to Port Hueneme, Calif.

﻿They resided in various California locations including El Cajon, where Ann worked for Emerald Jr. High School as a secretary. During their 15 years in California, Ann made many friends including the life-long friendship of Ellon Pontius and her family. In 1970, they welcomed a second daughter, Lori.

﻿After returning to Maine in the early 70’s, they lived again in Windham. Ann was an avid reader and worked as a Children’s Librarian for the Windham Public Library and the Warren Memorial Library in Westbrook. ﻿

She retired from the Maine Correctional Center in Windham where she worked as a Records Clerk from 1989 – 2007.﻿

In 2016, she moved to Westland, Michigan to live with her youngest daughter. ﻿

Over the years, Ann was very active in numerous Windham organizations such as the Friends of the Library and the Historical Society. She served as secretary on the Town’s 250th anniversary committee and supported her local politicians, Bill Diamond and Gary Plummer. She even dabbled in Community theatre.

﻿Always supporting her daughters, she served as secretary for the California Parents of HEAR, was a PTA member, a volunteer at the schools and became actively involved with Girl Scouts.﻿

She loved researching her family’s genealogy and attending family reunions. For many years, she was a beekeeper and involved with the Maine State Beekeepers Association. With her affinity for nature and animals, she always looked forward to planting flowers at the 302/202 Rotary and supporting animal organizations.﻿

Her faith in God was ever present as she was a member of numerous Baptist Churches throughout her life.﻿

Ann was predeceased by her parents, and her ex-husband, Louis A. Paquin.

She is survived by her daughters, Luanne Paquin of St Albans, Maine and Lori (Paquin) O’Dell of Westland, Michigan; her son-in-law, Jason O’Dell; and granddaughter, Katie-Ann O’Dell; along with numerous cousins and friends who will miss her dearly.﻿

Visitation will be held 12-2 p.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd. where a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m.

To express condolences and participate in Ann’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Windham Friends of the Library, 217 Windham Center Rd., Windham, ME 04062, Windham Historical Society 234 Windham Center Rd., Windham, ME 04062,

Windham Fire & Rescue,

375 Gray Rd.,

Windham, ME 04062.