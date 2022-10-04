Bath Savings Trust Company President Tom Whelan recently announced the appointment of Chris Piasecki as vice president, trust officer. In his new role, Piasecki will work with clients to create tailored investment strategies to help meet their goals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris to our team as we continue to grow into our 33rd year in business,” Whelan said. “His legal background and client-focused approach will give BSTC valuable tools to further assist our clients.”

Prior to joining BSTC, Piasecki was a corporate attorney for Tyler Technologies in Yarmouth. He was previously an attorney with Ainsworth, Thelin and Raftice, specializing in wills, trusts and estates. He volunteers with the Boys & Girls Club and coaches tennis in Yarmouth.

“I am very excited to being joining Bath Savings Trust Company,” Piasecki said. “After meeting with Tom and the rest of the team, I immediately knew this was the place to continue my career. As a customer of the bank, I know the value Bath Savings places on customer service, and it is clear they treat employees with the same level of care and respect. I look forward to building long-lasting client relationships by earning their trust, working collaboratively towards their financial goals and providing peace of mind knowing we are always acting in their best interest.”

