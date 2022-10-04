WINSLOW — A man fell unconscious while driving on China Road and his SUV struck a road sign and traveled along a ditch before striking and coming to rest inside a home, the Winslow police chief said Tuesday.

Winslow police said the driver of this Subaru Forester suffered only minor injuries Monday after he fell unconscious while driving along the China Road, traveled off the road and along a ditch, and then veered into this home, coming to rest inside a first-floor room. Photo courtesy of Winslow police

William Haiss was driving a Subaru Forester shortly before noon Monday near the intersection with North Pond Road when he fell unconscious, according to Chief Leonard Macdaid. Haiss, who the chief said was about 65 years old, was traveling alone from Winslow to China when he suffered a medical event.

The Forester drifted off the road before striking the road sign and then entering the ditch and hitting an embankment.

Authorities released a few details Monday about the incident but not the circumstances that lead the SUV to strike the home.

No one was in the home at the time, although there were family pets that were not hurt. Haiss eventually regained consciousness and suffered only minor injuries, including abrasions to his head and face, Macdaid said.

The home sustained extensive damage, with the SUV coming to a stop in a first-floor room. Macdaid did not know if the people living there remained in the house that night or had to stay elsewhere.

A Winslow home was heavily damaged Monday when the driver of an SUV fell unconscious while driving along the China Road, traveled off the road and along a ditch, and then veered into this home, coming to rest inside a first-floor room. Photo courtesy of Winslow police

