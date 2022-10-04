WINSLOW — A man fell unconscious while driving on China Road and his SUV struck a road sign and traveled along a ditch before striking and coming to rest inside a home, the Winslow police chief said Tuesday.

William Haiss was driving a Subaru Forester shortly before noon Monday near the intersection with North Pond Road when he fell unconscious, according to Chief Leonard Macdaid. Haiss, who the chief said was about 65 years old, was traveling alone from Winslow to China when he suffered a medical event.

The Forester drifted off the road before striking the road sign and then entering the ditch and hitting an embankment.

Authorities released a few details Monday about the incident but not the circumstances that lead the SUV to strike the home.

No one was in the home at the time, although there were family pets that were not hurt. Haiss eventually regained consciousness and suffered only minor injuries, including abrasions to his head and face, Macdaid said.

The home sustained extensive damage, with the SUV coming to a stop in a first-floor room. Macdaid did not know if the people living there remained in the house that night or had to stay elsewhere.

Related Headlines Vehicle leaves China Road before hitting, entering Winslow house

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: