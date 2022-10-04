BOSTON — Rafael Devers leads all Red Sox hitters in homers (27), slugging percentage (.524) and OPS (.883). He has 42 doubles, one behind J.D. Martinez for the team lead.

He went 3 for 3 with a go-ahead RBI sacrifice fly in Boston’s 4-3 victory over the Rays on Monday, increasing his batting average to .296.

But he’s not satisfied.

“I’m not very happy with my season overall,” Devers said through translator Carlos Villoria Benítez after Monday’s victory. “I think I can give much more than that. I think I can improve those numbers. I don’t really like to get injured and that’s something that happened this year. I’m not that guy. So the second half is not the second half I expected to have. So I think I can improve a lot – those numbers that I have this year. And that’s something I’m going to work on for next year.”

Devers spent 10 days early in the second half on the injured list with right hamstring inflammation. His hamstring bothered him during the second half as Manager Alex Cora has mentioned, but the third baseman played through it.

The 25-year-old, who is eligible for free agency after 2023 hit .324 in 86 games during the first half. But is at .250 in 53 games during the second half.

“I’m not going to (make) excuses or anything like that,” Devers said. “I just know that I can be way better than I was this year. And that is something I need to work on this offseason.”

LEFTY RICH HILL will turn 43 next March 11 but he’s committed to pitching again in 2023. He expects to have a conversation with Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom as his free agency approaches.

“We’ll see. I think at some point that conversation will be had,” Hill said after his final start of the 2022 season Monday at Fenway Park. “Right now, this is obviously a place that …”

The Milton, Massachusetts native paused for a moment to hold back tears.

“Yeah, yeah. It would be nice. It would be nice to come back,” Hill continued. “It would be great to come back and obviously compete for a championship. And that’s something that’s been shown here for the last two decades.”

He said he grew up watching the Red Sox struggle and he has seen the organization turn it around under the current ownership with four World Series titles since 2004.

“This is a winning organization and I know they’re going to do everything this offseason to provide that for next year,” Hill said.

The Red Sox erased a three-run deficit to win 4-3 over the Rays on Monday at Fenway Park. Hill pitched six innings, allowing three runs (one earned run), three hits and one walk while striking out six.

The southpaw posted a 4.27 ERA in 26 starts (124 ⅓ innings).

Cora didn’t wait for reporters to ask questions during his postgame interview. He wanted to immediately complement Hill.

“He can pitch,” Cora said. “It’s simple. He can pitch. He keeps guys off balance. He uses his body to change his delivery and his arm angles. The curveball and the slider and the four-seamer and the cutter, he can pitch. That’s it.”

All Hill’s teammates greeted him in the dugout, hugged him and showed their support when he finished six strong innings.

“This has been such a great clubhouse and a close-knit group and the guys have been great to each other,” Hill said. “That’s what makes it obviously a difficult ending to the season. And it just speaks to the character of the guys that are in this clubhouse. They all care for each other and everybody’s been pulling for each other all season long.”

Hill said the offseason grind hasn’t become less appealing as he ages. He’s ready to get to work for next year.

“I love the competition,” Hill said. “I love the grind. I like the grind. I enjoy it. I enjoy getting up early in the morning and (even) the days you don’t want to work out and lift. Once you get into and once you get into that routine or that workout as the offseason is going, it’s something I enjoy. I’m probably crazy but I enjoy it.”

