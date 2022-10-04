SACO — Republic Theodore Sirois takes on incumbent Democrat Lynn Copeland for the House District 130 seat that includes part of Saco.

Sirois, who is married with four childred is retired from the U.S. Navy and Texas Instruments. He has a master’s degree in Education. His political experience includes serving one two year term on the Saco School Board and being on the Advisory Board for the Saco Parks & Recreation Department.

If elected, Sirois said in an email, his priorities would include, “defend the Saco’s home rule and stop Augusta from making significant decisions affecting Saco that should best be handled by our School Board, City Council, and especially parents.”

He said he would “fight against any tax increase on any form of energy because such increases would disproportionately hurt the low-income members of our community. Maine must also welcome all inexpensive sources of cleanly generated electrical power onto our power grid. We must stop discriminating against one electrical power-generating entity over

another because of political ideologies.”

Education is another of his top prioities, Sirois said.

“Hands-on learning of vocational skills should start in Middle School,” he said. “All graduates should have basic skills to manage their finances, obtain and maintain transportation, or make basic repairs to their housing.”

In addition, Sirois said, he would “encourage high schools and colleges to partner with our troubled tourism industry to help students locate and apply for summer jobs. This partnership should also help provide students needed transportation or temporary housing. Students should earn academic credits for their summer internships especially if it helps give them vocational skills.”

Sirois said he is the best person for the position because, “I’ve been connected to Saco since my family moved here in the mid-sixties. I’m currently retired so my sole focus will be serving Saco in thanks for the quality of life and employment opportunities it has given me and my children. After graduating from Thornton Academy, I’ve chalked up a diverse 50-year work history (viewable at tedsirois.com) that includes work in practically all industries important to Maine’s economy. As a retired Navy veteran with three children currently serving in the military, I would bring to Augusta respect and compassion for the well-being of Mainers who have sacrificed to preserve our liberties.”

Copeland, 61, is married, and has two adult children. She is a legal assistant at Bernstein Shur, in Saco, and has some college. She is the incumbent elected member of the Maine House of Representatives, District 14 and serves on the Joint Standing State and Local Government Committee. She is a former, two-term Saco City Councilor, having served as council liaison to the Saco Shoreline Commission, Saco Coastal Waters Commission, Saco Conservation Commission and Saco Parks and Recreation Advisory Board (of which she is currently a member).

If reelected, Copeland said in an email that her priorities include: “lower the cost of housing by making it easier to build so working Mainers have a place to live; keep our communities safe by encouraging gun owners to handle and store weapons responsibly; protect women’s rights to make decisions about their own bodies and pass the ERA in Maine!” and ensure “Mainers are not discriminated against because of their gender, race, or who they love.”

According to her website, Copeland also said her priorities “are to generate a larger industrial base to create economic growth to offset property taxes, engage the youth and senior citizens in our community to create bonds, build relationships and contribute to a healthy community, and to embrace and protect our natural resources.”

Copeland said she is the best person for the position because, “as an incumbent, my voting record speaks for itself. I care deeply about Saco and work closely with my colleagues to make life safe, healthy and happy by enabling Mainers to earn a decent living and be able to afford housing, health care, and education. My neighbors talk with me about important issues and I use that information as my guiding light. My work ethic is strong, and my passion drives me. I tap into many relationships and resources to solve problems and move Maine forward. It is my honor to be Saco’s voice in Augusta and ask for my constituents to vote for me on November 8th.”

