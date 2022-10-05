NEW HIRES

Colin March has joined Key Bank as commercial sales leader, assuming responsibilities from Raymond (Chip) Kelley when Kelley retires from Key at the end of November. March previously worked at TD Bank, where he was a senior relationship manager responsible for middle market clients in Maine and New Hampshire.

Allison Walton is a new architectural designer at East Brown Cow, a Portland-based real estate investment, management and development firm. Walton attended the University of Maine at Augusta, and worked in drafting for an architecture firm that specialized in historic preservation.

Monarch Information Security Consulting recently made two hires.

Jim Macisso has joined as sales manager, bringing nearly 10 years of account management and sales experience in cybersecurity to the firm.

Brenda Leavitt-Paradis has joined as a senior advisor. She has over 20 years of cybersecurity experience, leading regulated industries in development and maintenance of mature cybersecurity programs.

The Rev. Gwyneth Arrison has been appointed pastor of Thornton Heights United Methodist Church in South Portland. Arrison previously served with churches in Bath and in Merrimac, Mass., and for six years was co-pastor with her husband of Peoples United Methodist Church in South Portland. Before graduating from Asbury Theological Seminary, she worked as a mechanical engineer in Rockland for almost a decade.

PROMOTIONS

Jessica Estes has been promoted to president of the Boulos Co., a commercial real estate firm based in Portland. Estes joined the firm in 2003, serving in several positions and most recently as designated broker. She is the first woman to become president of the company. A Boulos partner, Nate Stevens, succeeds her as designated broker. In addition, Drew Sigfridson is stepping down from his role as managing director in Portland but will continue in that role at the firm’s two New Hampshire offices.

Nikia Levesque has been promoted to vice president of marketing for Day’s Jewelers and its eight jewelry stores across Maine and New Hampshire. Levesque has worked for Day’s since she was a teenager, holding various positions and most recently serving as marketing manager.

RECOGNITIONS

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust recently recognized six employees for their leadership.. The Chairman’s Award was presented to Kristin Shaw, senior vice president and commercial lending support manager, and Daryl Wentworth, senior vice president and director of middle market banking. In addition, the Emerging Leader Award was presented to: Justin Chapman, vice president, financial planning and analysis; Vreni Gust, vice president, product and segment marketing manager; Laurel Hansen, vice president and residential lending manager; and Nicholas Harvey, vice president and appraisal manager.

The Maine Small Business Development Centers have selected Raynor Large as their 2022 State Star. The award recognizes a member of the Maine SBDC staff who has shown exemplary performance and a strong commitment to small business success. Large is a Maine SBDC business advisor at Coastal Enterprises Inc. in Brunswick. In four years, he has helped to start 85 businesses, create and save 380 jobs, and generate over $20 million in capital.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Camden National Corp., parent company of Camden National Bank, has appointed Rebecca Hatfield as a director. She has also been appointed to the board’s Capital Committee and Camden National Bank’s board of directors. Hatfield is president and chief executive officer of Portland-based Avesta Housing, which oversees over 100 affordable housing properties in Maine and New Hampshire. Prior to joining Avesta earlier this year, Hatfield was a senior vice president at Citigroup.

Attorney Elizabeth Connellan Smith, with Portland law firm Verrill, was recently elected board president of the National Workers’ Compensation Defense Network. Smith has been a member of the NWCDN since 2006, and was first elected to the board in 2018. She served as secretary in 2019 and had been vice president since 2020.

