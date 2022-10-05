York County Audubon will host Nick Lund for a program on the birds of Maine at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. The program will be held in-person in the Mather Auditorium at the Wells Reserve, and will also be available via Zoom.

Maine is a top destination for birders, as it’s known for both the wonderful species that are regularly found here, as well as a good number of rarities that frequently drop by. One of those most familiar with this world is Lund, who’s well-known to birders throughout Maine and far beyond its borders. In the program, “All the Best Birds of Maine,” Lund will provide a whirlwind tour of as many of Maine’s “best” birds as he can squeeze into an hour of facts and anecdotes.

Lund is the author of the American Birding Association’s newly released “ABA Field Guide to the Birds of Maine.” He’s been well-known for years as the man beyond the popular birding blog known as “The Birdist.” His birding and nature writing has appeared in Audubon magazine, Slate.com, the Washington Post, NationalGeographic.com, the Maine Sportsman, Down East magazine, Popular Science and others. A Maine native, he’s a graduate of the Univeristity Of Maine School of Law, and worked in Washington, D.C., on protecting our national parks, before electing to return to Maine and join Maine Audubon as its advocacy and outreach manager.

Audubon will attempt a hybrid approach by which the program that will also be available live via Zoom. To watch via Zoom, participants need to sign up in advance at www.yorkcountyaudubon.org. After registering, a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting will be sent.

The Oct. 18 in-person program at the Wells Reserve will also feature a bird book sale. Pat Moynahan, whom York County Audubon honored with a memorial concert in June, donated her large collection of birding books to the organization, and they will be offered at the meeting, with the proceeds being used to support York County Audubon programs and projects, and the Maine Young Birders Club.

Combat photographer is featured speaker

Advertisement

The Maine chapter of the Association of Former Intelligence Officers will have John Alpeyrie speak about his wide-ranging views and encounters as a combat photojournalist. He was born and raised in France and he has covered 14 wars. The public meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Brick Store Museum Program Center on 4 Dane St. in Kennebunk. A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation.

According to an Association of Former Intelligence Officers press release, “Alpeyrie was captured by Syrian rebels in 2013 and his release from Syrian captivity is as interesting as how he was captured. He has had several assignments covering the various phases of the Ukraine wars which has given him an interesting perspective as to how and why the present conflict escalated from a Crimean annexation. He was also wounded there by pro-Russian rebels.

“Although Mr. Alpeyrie is not a trained intelligence officer, he has insights into many societies that have been torn apart by war. He has humanized the effects of war on local people to go along with his perspective of societal causes and effects of regional conflicts.”

Historical society plans scarecrow contest, Fall Fete

The Kennebunkport Historical Society will showcase its first scarecrow building contest on Oct. 15 at its Town House Corners Campus. The scarecrow theme is Kennebunkport History. “We are excited to see the creativity of our local community,” said Executive Director Kristin Lewis Haight in a Sept. 30 news release.

In the evening on Oct. 15, the society will host a celebration at the Town House School called the Fall Fete. The Fall Fete will feature live music with local musician, Beau Dalleo. There will be food and beverages as well as a silent auction and some raffle prizes donated by local businesses.

Advertisement

Kennebunk Savings Bank is the Gold sponsor for the society’s 70th anniversary. Silver sponsors include Garthwaite Energy, Wallingford Farm, and the Man with the Golden Pen. Bronze sponsors are KRC, the Nonantum Resort, Robert and Linda Zuke, and Mark and Dawn Werner.

For sponsorship opportunities and more information about how to purchase tickets, visit the Kennebunkport Historical Society’s website, www.kporths.com, or call 207-967-2751.

“We are so grateful for such an outpouring of community support,” Haight said in an email. “Our team is looking

forward to sharing the new Town House School with more local people and talking about the bright future of the society.”

Not-So-Scary Animals Party at Kennebunk Free Library

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 3:45 p.m., Kennebunk Free Library will host a session about animals that can seem scary. The library will offer crafts and activities. The event is for all ages. No registration is required. There will be no live animals at the event and it is planned to be held outside. In inclement weather, the session will move inside the library. Masks are required when attending library programs.

The event is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St., Kennebunk. For more information, call 985-2173 or visit www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

Advertisement

Outdoor story time offered

On most Mondays at 10 a.m., story times will be held outside Kennebunk Free Library near the faerie garden. Join Miss Maria for songs and stories. Participants are asked to bring a blanket or towel to sit on, and bundle up if it’s chilly. In the event of rain or inclement weather, story time will be held indoors.

The location of story time will be announced by 8 a.m. on the morning of story time, and will be shared on the library’s Facebook page and website. Masks are required when attending library programs. For more information, call 985-2173. Upcoming story time dates include:

· Tuesday, Oct. 11, Oct. 17, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.

Library receives Fabulous Fund grant

Kennebunk Free Library announced last week that it received a grant of $11,219.73 from The Fabulous Find, a nonprofit resale boutique in Kittery.

Advertisement

“I am so incredibly grateful for The Fabulous Find and their overwhelming contribution of $11,219.73 to Kennebunk Free Library,” said Library Director Michelle Conners in an email. “Just like Kennebunk Free Library, The Fabulous Find is a nonprofit organization that recognizes the value of resource sharing and contributing back to their communities. Their kind donation will go right back into more services and collections for KFL patrons and our surrounding communities to utilize and share,”

Kennebunk Free Library serves more than 75,000 visitors of all ages every year. In addition to its collections and resources, the library provides hundreds of programs and services each year, engaging community members of all ages.

Patrons are encouraged to visit the library on the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. to check out several programs, including Trivia Night. Play individually or in teams of up to six people. To RSVP or for more information, call 207-985-2173, email [email protected] or visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

The Fabulous Find sells designer clothing, jewelry, home accessories, furniture, music, and books to provide donations to fellow community nonprofit organizations selected by the board of directors each month.

For more info on The Fabulous Find, visit www.thefabulousfind.org.

Starfest 22 a ‘great success’

Advertisement

Starfest 22, a weekend-long event, was hosted Sept. 23-25 by the Astronomical Society of Northern New England at the Talmage Observatory at Starfield in Kennebunk. The weekend, termed a “great success” by organizers, featured both day (solar) observing and night observing. The event featured the Starfest cookout, a raffle of astronomical items and a presentation from Bernard Valliere.

According to the organization, “Valliere discussed how distances on earth, then within the solar system, then to the stars, and then to distant galaxies are determined. He likened the process to ascending a ladder; where each step up, depends upon the establishment of the step below it. For extreme distances, objects of known luminosity are used; known as standard candles.

“About one-third of the way into the presentation, everyone’s attention was diverted to something outside our tent. In the sky was what appeared to be a very bright comet, with a bright white head, and a wide tail. It was quickly realized that we were seeing was the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, delivering 52 Starlink satellites into orbit. Launched from Cape Canaveral, we were seeing it proceeding northward along the Eastern Seaboard. Several people congratulated Valliere for arranging such a thrilling demonstration.”

After Valliere’s presentation, members and guests moved to the many telescopes that had been set up. The planets Jupiter and Saturn were visible, and the night was moonless, bright and clear, and very starry.

The organization’s next meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at The New School in Kennebunk.

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England also hosts Star Parties at Talmage Observatory on Route 35 in West Kennebunk.

Advertisement

For more information, including events, or to contact the club, visit www.ASNNE.org.

Ninth annual Vets Day 5K set for Nov. 12

The Wells Chamber of Commerce will host its ninth annual Wells Veterans Day 5K on Saturday, Nov. 12. Proceeds benefit Honor Flight Maine.

Registration is $20 for adults 18 and older, $15 for students 11-17. There is no registration fee for children 10 and younger. The first 100 paying registrants will receive a long-sleeve T-shirt. The race begins at 10 a.m.

Honor Flight Maine is a nonprofit organization created to honor America’s veterans for their service and sacrifices. Honor Flight Maine transport veterans to Washington, D.C., to tour, experience and reflect at their memorials.

The run/walk starts and finishes start at the Wells Elks Lodge at 356 Bald Hill Road. The 5K loop winds through remote back roads of Wells.

Advertisement

For more information or to register, visit www.runsignup.com/Race/ME/Wells/VD5k.

Library to host Spooky Science

Kennebunk Free Library will host Spooky Science on Monday, Oct. 17 at 3:45 p.m. Participants are encouraged to visit for some potion making. The program is open to ages 7 and older. Registration is required. Masks are required at library programming.

For more information and to register, call 985-2173 or visit www.KennebunkLibrary.org.

Refuge plans outdoor activities

Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge will host a free, family-friendly event to discover its newest location. On Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., participants are invited to outdoor activities at 188 Brown St. in Kennebunk.

Advertisement

Outdoor activities such as interactive games and crafts, archery, fishing and canoeing will be ongoing throughout the day along with the following exploratory sessions: nature journaling at 10 a.m., a live peregrine falcon presence at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Discover Your Wild presentations by refuge staff at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Rachel Carson NWR is located along 50 miles of coastline spanning between Kittery and Cape Elizabeth with 11 locations to explore. Visitors are invited to view displays of the multipurpose facility being planned for the latest site in Kennebunk.

Library accepting exhibit applications

Kennebunk Free Library is accepting applications for artists to exhibit during the 2023 calendar year in the Speers Gallery. The gallery hosts exhibits in a variety of mediums including photography, textile arts and mixed media assemblages in addition to renditions in oil, pastel, enamel oil, encaustic, pen and ink, and watercolor.

The application process is open to either individual or group shows. Applications must be received by Oct. 15, 2022, to be considered for exhibition in 2023.

Advertisement

The submitted applications will compete in a juried review conducted by an Art Committee consisting of members from the library and art communities. Upon completion of the review in November, applicants will be contacted regarding the committee’s decisions. Application forms and additional information are available at the library or by visiting www.kennebunklibrary.org/galleryspeers.asp.

Community Gourmet addresses food insecurity in southern Maine

The Community Gourmet is a local grassroots effort to help people with limited access to food create healthy meals using foods that are easily acquired. To do this, it has created meal kits that can be used alone, or with foods that are readily available at food pantries and farmers’ markets. The organization recently received 501(c)3 nonprofit status.

Community Gourmet is hosting a fundraising tea party on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Nonantum Resort, 95 Ocean Ave., in Kennebunkport. Tickets are $45 and are available through Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-community-gourmet-tea-party-tickets-402574961547.

Community Gourmet was formed in January 2022 under the leadership of Traci Anello, who has been a professional chef and baker for over 35 years. The organization is made up of local community members who saw a need and were inspired by meal kits that simplify food preparation but are expensive and beyond the means of many in our community.

The group began creating the kits with funds donated by a few interested people who believed in the effort and through sales of linzer cookies for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Christmas in July, and Labor Day.

Advertisement

The meal kits are delivered to various food pantries and are meant to augment the food items distributed by the pantries. As of this date, more than 325 kits have been distributed through the York County Shelter, Kennebunk Chamber of Commerce Little Pantry, Big Love One Community pantry in North Berwick, and local churches since we began distributing them in March 2022.

Community Gourmet received a Daily Point of Light Award that was presented on Sept. 13 at the Point of Light board meeting at Hidden Pond Resort (pointsoflight.org).

Poetry readings planned at Brick Store Museum

A session of Bohemian Sunday Poetry Readings is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Brick Store Museum auditorium in Kennebunk.

The WePoets & Verse event will feature Richard Foerster of Eliot. Foerster’s ninth collection, “With Little Light and Sometimes None at All” is forthcoming in fall of 2023. Also scheduled to attend are Mimi White of Rye, New Hampshire, and Martin Steingesser, of Portland.

White is author of four books and was awarded the Philbrick Poetry Prize for her chapbook, “The Singed Horizon.”

Steingesser is author of three books of poems: “Yellow Horses,” “Brothers of Morning” and “The Thinking Heart: the Life & Loves of Etty Hillesum.”

There is no admission charge for the event. For more information, visit https://wepoets.weebly.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: