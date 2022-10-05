THE FORKS — A Connecticut man who was whitewater rafting last weekend with family and friends died after he was thrown from his raft when it entered rapids along the Dead River, a spokesman for the state Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said Wednesday.

The raft, operated by Magic Falls Rafting Co., was moving down the river Saturday afternoon with seven people on board when it came upon the Big Poplar Rapid, Inland Fisheries & Wildlife spokesman Mark Latti said in a statement. Big Poplar Rapid is part of Poplar Hill Falls in Somerset County.

Brian M. Breen, 57, of East Hartford, was thrown from the raft along with a second person in the rapids. As the guide was working to get both back in the raft, the craft hit more whitewater that caused the raft to flip over, throwing everyone in the water, Latti said.

People in other nearby rafts helped to pull the group from the water but Breen was unresponsive. CPR was administered on a raft as it was guided to meet emergency medical personnel on Route 201 in The Forks, but Breen died during the ordeal, Latti said. His body was taken to Giberson Funeral Home in Bingham.

Latti said the Office of Chief Medical Examiner has not determined a cause of death.

A woman who answered the phone Wednesday at Magic Falls Rafting said the owners were out of town and not available to speak.

