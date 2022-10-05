OLD ORCHARD BEACH — Incumbent State Representative Lori K. Gramlich, LMSW, a Democrat will be running against Republican Scott Eccleston in the Nov. 8 election for the House District 131 seat.

House District 131 includes the town of Old Orchard Beach.

Gramlich, 59, is married and has one adult child. She works as a social worker and is on the faculty of the University of Southern Maine School of Social Work

She has a master’s degree in Social Work from the University of New England.

Gramlich is the incumbent state representative for House District 13, which is the new District 131 due to reapportionment. She is serving her second term. She serves or has served on the Legislative Joint Standing Committee Environment and Natural Resources Committee; the Legislative Joint Standing Committee Taxation; on the Legislative Commission to Study Water as a Resource, as the House chair; and as co-chair for the Bipartisan Legislative Caucus on Behavioral Health. In addition, she was on the Portland School Committee from 2005 to 2008.

If re-elected, “my priority remains my commitment to the people of OOB,” Gramlich said in an email. “I will continue working on traffic and infrastructure issues. … Related, is protecting our beautiful beach and shoreline. We have seen the implications of climate change and its impact on our shoreline. My service has provided me with a strong voice on issues concerning our environment and my bill to protect Maine’s Beaches and Shoreline is now being implemented by Maine DEP.

Advertisement

“I will continue working on behavioral health care; namely assuring first responders have mental health care,” she said. “These priorities, as well as protecting our children from abuse, assuring older Mainers can remain in their homes and as always, assuring our Veterans, who gave so selflessly, will get the benefits and care they deserve, will all be policies I will continue to advance.”

Gramlich said she is the best person to continue to represent Old Orchard Beach residents in the Legislature because, “my years of Legislative service provides me with solid experienced leadership, with a track record of success, which is necessary to be effective. That, coupled with over 35 years advocating for those who might not have their voices heard in Augusta, and building relationships, are some of the attributes that positions me best to continue serving OOB.” She notes for volunteer endeavots Volunteering with the Recreation Department, serving on Friends of The Ballpark, and working closely the Chamber of Commerce allows me to remain connected with our community,” and add that “almost all the bills I introduced which are now law, were done so with strong bipartisan support.”

Eccleston, 66, is married, a father of five and has 13 grandchildren.

The Vietnam era Army veteran is a college graduate, and a retired operating room nurse. He is a board member of the Old Orchard Beach Historical Society and director of the Lisa Huntress Memorial Pet Food Pantry.

Eccleston said in an email that “Maine’s the 9th poorest state yet has the 3rd highest tax burden in the country.” If elected, he said, “my first priority would to be to give the hard-working people of Maine tax relief, allowing them to keep more of what they make. Augusta has been trying to squeeze blood from a stone for too long.

“Maine ranks 6th in the nation, and 1st in New England when it comes to food insecurity with 1 in 6 Maine children facing hunger. This is absolutely inexcusable and must be addressed.

“Health care in Maine costs each of us nearly $1,000 more a year than the national average, we’re losing access to health care as hospitals eliminate neonatal intensive care, trauma units, and surgical services while nursing homes are closing and costs skyrocket. We need to rescind the vaccine mandate and bring the thousands of health care workers who were fired back to work, for their sake and ours.”

In addition, he said, if he were on the Legislature he would “address Maine’s broken energy policy. Augusta is pushing us towards ‘green energy’ requiring 80% of all of Maine’s power to come from renewable sources, then throw roadblocks in that very same path. Lithium is a key battery component for electric cars and Maine has one of the largest deposits in America yet the legislature made it illegal to mine. They also passed legislation that prohibits wind farms in state waters.”

“If you’re happy with how things are in Maine and want more of the same moving forward then I’m not the candidate for you” Eccleston said. “But if you want a state representative that will work tirelessly on your behalf, and who cares about the troubles facing your family and will fight for better, then I would be honored to have your vote in November. Learn where I stand on all the issues at my candidate blog: www.SCOTTforOOB.com.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: