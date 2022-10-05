After listening to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ unpleasant efforts to limit the freedoms of the people of Florida for the past few years, it was a pleasant surprise to hear his positive comments about providing assistance for the victims of Hurricane Ian.
I rather sensed a split personality beginning to show.
William J. Leffler II
Kennebunkport
