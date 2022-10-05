As discussed in a recent article about parking in downtown Portland, it is becoming more difficult and expensive to drive and park in the heart of the city, and, as noted in a follow-up letter, Greater Portland Metro can be a great alternative to driving and parking for many employees and visitors.
One of the great things about downtown Portland is that it’s extremely walkable. This makes it easy to explore, and very transit-accessible. At Monument Square, a five-minute walk from downtown Portland, over 20 buses per hour bring people to and from neighboring cities and towns, regional transit centers, grocery stores, hospitals and hotels. The Route 8 bus, which circulates Portland’s peninsula, runs through the heart of downtown, for those who want or need a shorter walk.
As Metro continues to grow, we hope to add more direct access to downtown, improve our frequency of service and extend our hours of operation so that transit is an option for more workers. We’re currently working with our regional partners to optimize the regional transit network in a project called Transit Together. We encourage anyone who takes transit, or who would take transit if it were more convenient, to take the survey and submit their comments so that Metro and our regional transit partners can work better for everyone.
We know transit doesn’t work for everyone for every trip, but leaving your car at home when you can will save the headache and cost of driving and parking. Your wallet, the environment and your neighbors who must drive will thank you.
Mike Tremblay
director of transit development, Greater Portland Metro
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.