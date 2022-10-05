As discussed in a recent article about parking in downtown Portland, it is becoming more difficult and expensive to drive and park in the heart of the city, and, as noted in a follow-up letter, Greater Portland Metro can be a great alternative to driving and parking for many employees and visitors.

One of the great things about downtown Portland is that it’s extremely walkable. This makes it easy to explore, and very transit-accessible. At Monument Square, a five-minute walk from downtown Portland, over 20 buses per hour bring people to and from neighboring cities and towns, regional transit centers, grocery stores, hospitals and hotels. The Route 8 bus, which circulates Portland’s peninsula, runs through the heart of downtown, for those who want or need a shorter walk.

As Metro continues to grow, we hope to add more direct access to downtown, improve our frequency of service and extend our hours of operation so that transit is an option for more workers. We’re currently working with our regional partners to optimize the regional transit network in a project called Transit Together. We encourage anyone who takes transit, or who would take transit if it were more convenient, to take the survey and submit their comments so that Metro and our regional transit partners can work better for everyone.

We know transit doesn’t work for everyone for every trip, but leaving your car at home when you can will save the headache and cost of driving and parking. Your wallet, the environment and your neighbors who must drive will thank you.

Mike Tremblay

director of transit development, Greater Portland Metro

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: