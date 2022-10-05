BRUNSWICK — Maddie Chaput scored twice to lift the undefeated Brunswick girls soccer team to a 7-o win over Lewiston on Tuesday.

The Dragons improved to 9-0-1, while the Blue Devils fell to 0-8-1.

Kelsie Carlton, Helen Maher, Alexis Morin, Molly Tefft and Kynli Van Leer also scored for Brunswick. Tefft added three assists.

Jersey Cunningham recorded eight saves for Lewiston.

VOLLEYBALL

MESSALONSKEE 3, BRUNSWICK/MT. ARARAT 1: The Eagles (10-1) defeated prevailed by scores of (23-25, 25-13, 25-11, 25-22) on Tuesday in Brunswick.

Candace Pelotte had 16 kills, five faces 12 digs and a block for Messalonskee, while teammate Elise McDonald had eight aces, four digs and 19 assists and Julia Wade had. Three kills and six blocks.

Brunswick/Mt Ararat is 4-6.

