WICHITA, Kansas – Evelyn G. Hartsell, 82, of Biddeford passed away on Sept. 20, 2022, in Wichita, Kansas.

Evelyn was born on July 22, 1940, to Andrew and Dorothy Labbe in Biddeford. She graduated from Scarborough High School in 1959.

She was an incredible Mother, a loving Sister and a devoted Grandmother whose huge heart, sarcastic wit and infectious laugh will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. ﻿

She was predeceased by her mother, Dorothy, her father, Andrew and her sister Rita Howard.

She is survived by her children, Charlotte Blackman of Old Orchard Beach and Wendy McDonald of Wichita, Kansas, three grandchildren and her sisters, Dorothy Pearsall of Westford, Mass., and Jean Deschler of Columbus, Ohio.

At Evelyn’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held.