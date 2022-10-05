SACO — Incumbent Democrat Margaret “Maggie” O’Neil hopes to stay in the Legislature when she faces off with Republican challenger Stephen DuPuis for the House District 129 seat in the Nov. 8 election. House District 129 includes part of Saco.

O’Neil, 33, is single. She is a law student and works as a law associate.

O’Neil has a bachelor’s in in Classics and History from King’s College, in Halifax, Nova Scotia in Canada.

She has been a state representative since 2016 and is serving her third term.

If reelected, O’Neil said her priorities would be investing in education, addressing the workforce and housing crunch, and mentoring youth.

“I prioritize education investments so that our students have the best possible opportunities,” O’Neil said in an email. “By maximizing the state’s share of school funding, we also reduce impacts on Saco property taxpayers who are on fixed incomes. To ensure future stability, this year we funded Maine’s “Rainy Day Fund” at a record high. We also ensured students would have access to meals at school so they can focus on learning.”

She said that “attracting and retaining skilled and innovative young people is a cornerstone of growing our state’s economy—and it ensures we have a tax base to support neighbors in or nearing retirement. I prioritize strategic investments in higher education and trade programs to connect Maine students with high-paying jobs across the state, including nursing, engineering, computer sciences, and trades. I will support keeping in-state tuition affordable and improving tax credits for graduates with student loans. I will prioritize smart investments in housing and public transportation. The housing crisis has far-reaching impacts, from local employers seeking workers to our schools.”

In addition, O’Neil said, “I mentor students in Saco who are interested in engaging in the legislative process. They are the next generation of leaders, and they bring an important perspective to our work.”

She said she should be reelected because, “we need representatives who are willing to bring new ideas forward and who work with colleagues to solve problems. I will be ready to hit the ground running for our community.

“Above all,” O’Neil said, “I will listen to your needs and act as a voice for the people of Saco in Augusta. I will continue to bring information home, respond to your questions and concerns, partner with local officials, and connect our community with state resources. It is my honor to work for you.”

DuPuis, 66, is married, with three children, five step-children, and 10 grandchildren. He is a Saco school bus driver who previously worked for 42 years as a software engineer for Digital Equipment, Compaq Computer, and Fairchild Semiconductor. He has a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern Maine.

Although he has held no elected positions, DuPuis is currently vice chairman of the Saco Economic Commission and served nine years on the Saco Planning Board.

If he were elected, DuPuis said in an email, his priorities would be parental rights, reining in energy costs, bringing more jobs to the state and ensuring that local decision making is safeguarded.

Parental rights are one of DuPuis’ top concerns. “Parents should know what is being taught to their children, have input into the curriculum and feel that they are being listened to,” he said in an email. “State portion of education should follow the student to whatever school the parents choose for their children.”

He noted that “energy costs are rising faster than inflation. The state must do more to bring down gasoline prices, electricity and home heating costs,” he said.

“Jobs are important,” DuPuis said, “as we have a low labor participation rate and we have lots of employers that are still looking to fill open jobs.”

In an interview he gave to the Courier in March, DuPuis said he believes education is critical to growing the economy. “Great schools, more choices, and more parental involvement in education is a win-win for Saco,” he said. “It’s going to help us build our economy. It’s going to led to better jobs with better pay, not just here but in southern Maine and beyond. Investing in our kids is an investment in our economy, our future.”

In addition, he said, “Local decision making is important. The state should not take over subdivisions approval in the name of affordable housing, thereby negating home rule, local subdivision planning and approval.”

DuPuis said being a long time Saco resident is one of the reasons he should be elected.

“Growing up in Saco and serving on Saco boards and commissions has given me knowledge and insight to the needs of the city and areas of economic growth that the state can encourage and assist in promoting,” he said.

“Being a parent, grandparent and school bus driver, I have seen the impact on our students during the last two years,” DuPuis said. “We must do more as a state to undo the damage done to the students and help them to recover.”

