The calendar has flipped and it’s time to start thinking about the best part of the fall sports season.

The playoffs.

While there is still some regular season business to attend to, the first champions will be crowned this weekend in golf and in a matter of a couple weeks, the postseason will be underway in just about every other sport.

Here’s a glimpse at where things stand after another memorable week:

Football

It was a strong weekend for local football teams.

Cape Elizabeth improved to 4-1 with a 49-7 home victory over Westbrook. After falling behind early, 7-0, the Capers drew even on a 28-yard touchdown run from Nick Laughlin. Brendan Guthrie then returned an interception 47 yards to the house to put Cape Elizabeth ahead for good, 14-7. In the second quarter, Ceroi Mello scored on a 27-yard dash, Laughlin added a 6-yard TD run and Mello added a 15-yard scoring run to make it 35-7 at the break. Mike Foley then hit Tom Hennessey on an 11-yard touchdown pass and Laughlin added one more TD run to account for the final score. The Capers caused six turnovers, as Guthrie finished with three total interceptions.

“Braden was a sight to see,” said Cape Elizabeth coach Sean Green. “He experienced a lineman’s dream. He was also dominant on the offensive line, like usual.”

The Capers have their biggest test of the season when they go to 5-0 Leavitt Friday. The game is a rematch of last year’s epic Class C South Final, which Cape Elizabeth won on the game’s final play. The Hornets are viewed by many as the best team in the state, regardless of class.

Scarborough bounced back from a tough loss at Lewiston with a 37-16 victory at Massabesic. First quarter touchdown runs from Charlie Murray (3-yards) and De’Angelo Alston (1-yard) produced a 14-0 lead. Caleb Wendell then sandwiched 23- and 32-yard field goals around an Alston 6-yard TD run to make it 27-0 at the half. Keegan Weed scored on a 28-yard run in the third period and after the Mustangs pulled within 34-8, Wendell booted his third field goal (39-yards). The Red Storm host winless Bangor Friday.

South Portland snapped a two-game skid with a 21-0 win at Noble. Quarterback Jaelen Jackson’s 17-yard touchdown run made it 7-0 after one quarter. Jackson then scored on a 9-yard rush in the second period to make it 14-0 at halftime. In the third quarter, Jackson hit paydirt from 41-yards out. Jackson finished with 179 yards and three scores on 21 rushing attempts. The Red Riots have a key home test against 3-2 Biddeford Friday.

Boys’ soccer

Scarborough’s boys’ soccer team improved to 9-0 after recent wins at Thornton Academy (4-0) and at home over reigning Class A champion Marshwood (7-0). Against the Hawks, Will Fallona scored three times, Kilson Joao added a pair of goals and Dillon MacLeod and Ian McKeen added one apiece as the Red Storm took a 6-0 halftime lead and never looked back.

“I think it will make a statement,” said Fallona.

“You don’t get many halves like that. The way we moved the ball and we were unselfish,” said Scarborough coach Mark Diaz. “Those were things we talked about before the game and you have to give the kids credit. They executed what we talked about.”

The Red Storm hosted Massabesic Wednesday, play at Noble Friday, then have a key test at South Portland Monday (see pressherald.com/forecaster/forecaster-sports).

South Portland was undefeated heading into last weekend, but lost at home to Marshwood (1-0) and at Windham (2-1, in overtime) to fall to 7-2. Thomas Caouette made five saves against the Hawks. In the loss to the Eagles, Joey Hanlon scored the Red Riots’ goal and Caouette made eight saves. The Red Riots looked to get back on track Wednesday at home versus Bonny Eagle. After going to Biddeford Friday, South Portland welcomes Scarborough Monday and visits Noble Wednesday of next week.

Cape Elizabeth eked out a 2-1 overtime home victory over Fryeburg Academy Saturday. Keegan Lathrop scored both goals. Tuesday, the Capers improved to 9-0-1 with a 3-0 home win over longtime nemesis Yarmouth. Sam Cochran headed home Sebastian Moon’s corner kick in the fifth minute and Eddie Caldera and Moon added second half goals as Cape Elizabeth won its ninth straight game, beat the Clippers at Hannaford Field for the first time since 2008 and snapped Yarmouth’s 31-game unbeaten streak.

“It’s my first win over Yarmouth in my high school career, “Cochran said. “It feels really good. We’re going to see Yarmouth again, it’s inevitable. They’re a great team and we’ll just have to do the same thing we did tonight, let it come to us.”

“This shows how far we’ve come,” Moon said. “It wasn’t easy to hold them off, but our main objective was to not let them score and when our chances came, we’d put them away.”

“This is very encouraging,” added longtime Capers coach Ben Raymond. “Anytime we can score three goals against a quality team and not give up any goals against one of the top teams in the state, we have to feel very good about that. The guys worked really hard the entire game.”

The Capers are at Greely Saturday and visit Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday of next week.

“This raises our confidence,” Moon said. “We have some big games coming up. I think we can keep showing we’re one of the best teams.”

Greater Portland Christian School improved to 4-3 with a 2-1 double-overtime win over Pine Tree Academy last Friday. Papa Osei scored both goals. Osei, an eighth grader, has set the school record for goals in a season with 12, breaking the previous mark held by Ethan Spaulding (11, in 2012). The Lions were at Rangeley Thursday.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Cape Elizabeth, the three-time reigning Class B state champion, continues to dominate, improving to 10-0 after a 7-0 win at Fryeburg Academy and a 1-0 victory at Yarmouth. Freshman sensation Noelle Mallory scored three times and Maisie Rayback added two goals against the Raiders. In the win over the Clippers, Piper Duryee scored a late goal. The Capers, who have won 18 straight games, host Greely Friday and welcome Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday of next week.

Scarborough also remained unblemished at press time, improving to 9-0 by downing visiting Thornton Academy (4-1) and blanking host Marshwood (5-0). In the win over the Golden Trojans, Lana Djuranovic scored twice, Ali Mokriski added a goal and three assists and Talia Borelli also scored. Against the Hawks, Djuranovic and Mokriski had two goals and Borelli had the other goal. The Red Storm hosted Noble Thursday and welcome South Portland Saturday.

South Portland fell to 1-9 after losing at home to Portland (2-1), at Marshwood (4-0), at home to Windham (3-0) and at Bonny Eagle (3-0). Samantha Clyde scored the goal versus the Bulldogs while Katie O’Hare stopped 15 shots. The Red Riots were home versus Biddeford Thursday, go to Scarborough Saturday and return home next Tuesday to take on Noble.

Field hockey

Cape Elizabeth’s field hockey team extended its win streak to nine games and improved to 9-1 after blanking host Fryeburg Academy (3-0) and edging host Freeport in overtime (3-2). Sophia Chung scored twice and Grace Gray had the other goal in the win over the Raiders. Against the Falcons, Megan Conley scored twice, including in overtime, and Chung also had a goal. The Capers went to York Thursday to face the only team they’ve lost to this fall. Cape Elizabeth returns home Wednesday of next week to battle Poland.

Scarborough improved to 8-2 after a double-overtime win at Marshwood (2-1) and an 11-0 home victory over Portland/Deering. Against Portland/Deering, Daisy Stone scored five times, while Aidan Harris had two and Hailey French, Jessica Giguere, Stella Grondin and Caroline Hartley added one apiece. Anjali Bhatnagar had three assists. After going to Falmouth Wednesday, the Red Storm visit Thornton Academy Friday and host Windham Tuesday of next week.

The South Portland/Westbrook co-op squad was 2-8-1 following a 4-1 home loss to Massabesic and a 2-0 setback at Noble. Rain Jordan scored the goal against the Mustangs. South Portland/Westbrook hosted Sanford Wednesday.

Volleyball

Scarborough’s volleyball team, the reigning Class A state champion, was 8-2 heading into Wednesday’s match at Falmouth. The Red Storm were coming off victories over host Marshwood in four-sets, at home over Falmouth in four-games (25-7, 25-22, 24-26, 25-23) and at Kennebunk in straight-sets. Scarborough hosts South Portland Saturday and goes to Deering Tuesday of next week.

South Portland fell to 2-8 following a four-set home loss to Windham and a 3-0 (6-25, 8-25, 15-25) home loss to Biddeford. The Red Riots go to Scarborough Saturday and play at Massabesic Tuesday of next week.

Cape Elizabeth was 6-4 after a straight-set loss at Gorham Monday. The Capers hosted Greely Thursday, go to Yarmouth for a state rematch Friday and welcome Kennebunk Tuesday of next week.

Cross country

The Festival of Champions cross country meet was held last weekend in Belfast.

In the boys’ race, won by Hampden Academy, Scarborough finished fourth and was paced by Adam Bendetson, who finished seventh in a time of 16 minutes, 11.94 seconds. South Portland placed sixth and was led by Kyle Hartford (41st, 17:23.14). Cape Elizabeth finished 17th. Freshman Liam Nudd was 57th (17:36.84).

The girls’ competition was won by Bonny Eagle. Cape Elizabeth placed sixth. Hadley Mahoney finished sixth in a time of 18:47.2. Scarborough was 29th and featured Kyleigh Record (67th, 21:22.0). South Portland placed 32nd. Anna Brown led the way with a 108th-place showing (22:07.96).

Golf

Cape Elizabeth qualified for states at the Western Maine Conference match last week.

Scarborough qualified for states at the Southwestern Maine Activities Association qualifier Monday and South Portland fell just short on a tiebreaker.

The state matches are Friday and Saturday at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

Press Herald staff writer Steve Craig contributed to this story

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

