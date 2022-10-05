Catriona Gould recorded a hat trick and also set up a goal, and Southern Maine extended its winning streak to seven games with a 6-2 women’s soccer victory Wednesday against Lesley, in Gorham.

The winning streak is the longest in program history, eclipse a six-game streak that began late in the 1988 season and carried over to the following year.

Julia McKenna, Ella Boucher and Gaby Panagakos added first-half goals as Southern Maine (10-1) built a 5-1 halftime advantage.

Brenna Atwood stopped five shots for USM.

MEN’S SOCCER

ST. JOSEPH’S 5, REGIS 2: Alec Kosinski scored the only goal of the first half, and Austin Ward and Gus Ford padded the lead in the first six minutes of the second half as the Monks (7-3-1, 6-1 GNAC) defeated the Pride (4-7, 1-6) at Weston, Massachusetts.

An own goal stretched the margin to 4-0 before Henry Wylde capped the scoring for the Monks, with an assist from Gavin Lins.

FIELD HOCKEY

SIMMONS 3, ST. JOSEPH’S 0: Anna Tesdeschi scored twice as the Sharks (10-1, 5-1 GNAC) beat the Monks (7-5, 4-2) in Boston.

Kassidy Collins recorded four saves for St. Joseph’s.

