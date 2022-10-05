Lucy Johnson scored three times and Cheverus tallied five unanswered goals as it rallied from its first deficit of the season to beat Gorham, 5-1, in a Class A South field hockey game Wednesday.

The Rams (6-4-1) took an early lead on a goal by Hannah Bickford. Johnson tied it early in the second quarter, however, and Sophia St. John put in the rebound of a Johnson shot to give the Stags (10-0) a 2-1 halftime advantage.

Johnson then scored twice more in the third before Mackenzie Cash produced the final goal in the fourth.

Madison Tibbals made 12 saves for Gorham. Cheverus goalie Logan LeFevre stopped four shots.

SANFORD 3, SOUTH PORTLAND/WESTBROOK 1: Audrey Payeur scored twice for the Spartans (5-5) as they topped the Red Riots (2-9-1) in South Portland.

Madison Sheppard chipped in with a goal.

Leah Cromarty got South Portland/Westbrook on the board by converting a penalty stroke.

BOYS’ SOCCER

MARSHWOOD 10, SANFORD 4: Rowan Carter produced three goals, and Declan Fitzgerald had two goals and two assists for the Hawks (9-2) in a win over the Spartans (1-9-1) at South Berwick.

Graham Pruyne also scored twice. Luke Nelson, James Melino and Brandon McCormack were the other Marshwood goal scorers.

Sanford got three goals from Joel Morrison and one from Shawn Puffer.