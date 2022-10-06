I am writing in support of Democratic Rep. Lynn H. Copeland for a second term in the Maine Legislature.

Ms. Copeland is extremely dedicated to the city of Saco, having previously served on the City Council from Ward 4, and as council liaison to the Saco Coastal Waters Commission (on which I serve), the Saco Conservation Commission, the Shoreline Commission, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee.

Lynn is hardworking, attentive to her constituents and extremely easy to contact and get a response from. In my opinion, we could have no better representative in Augusta for the citizens of District 14 and Maine.

James Katz

Saco

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: