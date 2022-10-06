I really enjoy salmon and am always looking for new ideas to embellish the fillets that I keep in the freezer. I don’t want them to be ordinary, but I don’t want to mask the delicate taste of the fish, either. This sauce elevates the salmon to a special main dish that is wonderfully easy.

As an accompaniment, roasted Brussels sprouts go nicely. When finished, they should be gently caramelized, with the bacon well-done but not charred. Some of the layers will separate from the sprouts and get crispy – a good thing. This recipe can also be done on the stovetop in a sauté pan.

These pumpkin cheesecake bars can be prepared as described or you can also make a pie with this recipe. Another way to serve this autumnal fluffiness is to simply whip up the filling and serve it in a cut glass bowl after it’s been chilled a minimum of six hours. This Pumpkin Fluff can be served with ginger cookie crumbs on top and/or cookies on the side, either store-bought or homemade. A little crunch is lovely to have with the pumpkin creaminess. Up the amount of spice if you’d like more autumn kick!

Salmon with Garlic, Mustard, and Herbs

Six (6-8-ounce) salmon fillets

2 garlic cloves, minced

3/4 teaspoon fresh rosemary leaves, finely chopped

Advertisement

3/4 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves, finely chopped

1 tablespoon dry white wine

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard

Olive oil cooking spray

Advertisement

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

6 lemon wedges

In a mini-food processor, combine garlic, rosemary, thyme, wine, oil, Dijon mustard and 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard. Process the mustard sauce until combined, about 30 seconds. Stir remaining 1 tablespoon of whole-grain mustard into the sauce. Set aside.

Preheat the broiler then line a heavy rimmed baking sheet with foil and spray with nonstick spray. Arrange the salmon on the baking sheet and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Broil for 2 minutes. Spoon the mustard sauce over the fillets. Continue broiling until fillets are just cooked through and golden, about 5 minutes longer. Serve with lemon wedges. Yield: 6 servings

Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

1 pound Brussels sprouts, halved or quartered depending on size

4 slices bacon, cut into ½-inch pieces

Advertisement

½ teaspoon salt

1/4 cup red onion, diced

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

3 tablespoons pure maple syrup

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Place Brussels sprouts in a single layer with bacon and onion. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Drizzle on olive oil and maple syrup and toss until sprouts are well-coated.

Advertisement

Roast until bacon is crispy and Brussels sprouts are caramelized, 20 to 30 minutes, stirring halfway through. Yield: 6 servings

Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars

Crust 1 3/4 cup (40 cookies) gingersnap cookie crumbs (the harder and crunchier, the better)

1/2 cup butter, melted

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Line a 9×9-inch square baking dish with parchment paper or foil, making sure to leave a generous amount of overhang on the sides.

Advertisement

In a large bowl, mix gingersnap cookie crumbs, melted butter, brown sugar and cinnamon until combined. Spoon into baking dish and press tightly into the bottom of the pan with the bottom of a glass. Place in the freezer while making the filling.

Filling

1 1/4 cup heavy cream, very cold

2 blocks (16 ounces total) cream cheese at room temperature

1/2 cup sugar

3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar, sifted

1 cup canned pumpkin purée at room temperature

Advertisement

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1/2 tablespoon vanilla

1/4 teaspoon salt

Pour cold heavy cream into a mixing bowl. Use a handheld or stand mixer with whisk attachment and beat until stiff peaks form, about 4-5 minutes on high. Set aside.

In another bowl, add softened cream cheese and sugar. Use a handheld or stand mixer with paddle attachment to cream until smooth, about 2-3 minutes on medium-low, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed.

Add sifted confectioners’ sugar, pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla and salt. Beat on low for 1-2 minutes until well-combined.

Advertisement

Gently fold in whipped cream until combined, being careful not to deflate the fluffiness too much. Spoon on top of crust and spread evenly with a spatula.

Cover with plastic wrap and chill in the fridge overnight.

To serve, lift the cheesecake out of the pan by the foil or parchment paper. If it’s still too soft, freeze for 30 minutes. Cut into bars and serve immediately.

Yield: 16 bars

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: