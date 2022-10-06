PORTLAND — A Portland man was sentenced Thursday, Sept. 29, to 15 years in federal prison on drug trafficking and firearms charges.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Maine, on Jan. 31, 2020, Hunter York, 23, distributed cocaine and fentanyl to a Saco resident who fatally overdosed. Five days later, the Portland Police Department conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by York and discovered MDMA, fentanyl and two firearms during a search. Two additional firearms and more than 800 grams of fentanyl were recovered during a search of York’s Portland apartment, the news release stated.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, U.S. District Judge George Z. Singal sentenced York to 15 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. York was also ordered to forfeit four firearms and more than $15,000 in drug proceeds. He pleaded guilty to the charges March 3.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office noted the investigation was a multi-agency effort involving Portland, Biddeford, and Saco police departments, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: