King Princess, Oct. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $30 advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Walker Hayes, Oct. 6. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $32 to $55. waterfrontconcerts.com
Taylor Tomlinson, Oct. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $28.25 to $158.25. statetheatreportland.com
Mary Gauthier, Oct. 7. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Greta Van Fleet, Oct. 8. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, $45.50 to $75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Hot Club of Cowtown, Oct. 8. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com
Shemekia Copeland, Oct. 8. Waterville Opera House, $33. watervillecreates.org
Dirty Deeds, Oct. 8. Aura, Portland, $19, $15. auramaine.com
The Black Opry Revue, Oct. 9. One Longfellow Square, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com
Daniel Howell, Oct. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50 to $59.50. statetheatreportland.com
Blue Star Radiation, Oct. 21. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Lyle Divinsky, Oct. 23. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com
Palomino Hotel, Dwight & Nicole, The Wolff Sister, Oct. 14. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com
Hippo Campus, Oct. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $26. statetheatreportland.com
Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius and Chris Smither, Oct. 15. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $28. rocklandstrand.com
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan, Oct. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Altan, Oct. 19. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com
ZZ Top, Oct. 19. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $49.75 to $179.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Slothrust with Weakened Friends, Oct. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Blue Star Radiation, Oct. 21. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Lilli Lewis, Oct. 22. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com
Neighbor, Oct. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
The Breakers – A Tribute to Tom Petty, Oct. 22. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com
Jay Leno, Oct. 22. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $71 to $145. waterfrontconcerts.com
Chelsea Cutler, Oct. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $26.50. statetheatreportland.com
Noah Kahan, Oct. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Kitchen Dwellers & Daniel Donato, Oct. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Trombone Shorty & New Orleans Avenue, Nov. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com
The California Honeydrops, Nov. 3. Aura, Portland, $25. auramaine.com
Cathedral – Tribute to Van Halen, Nov. 4. Aura, Portland, $15.50, $19.50. auramaine.com
Squirrel Nut Zippers & Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Nov. 5. Aura, Portland, $35, $49.50. auramaine.com
Marcus Mumford, Nov. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $65 to $110, sold-out. statetheatreportland.com
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Nov. 6. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com
Trey Anastasio Band & Goose, Nov. 9. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $75. statetheatreportland.com
Pink Talking Fish, Nov. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Trampled By Turtles, Nov. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
The Small Glories, Nov. 13. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com
Bright Eyes, Nov. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
The Lone Bellow, Nov. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Letters To Cleo, Nov. 17. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Palaver Strings Zodiac, Nov. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $20, $5 students. statetheatreportland.com
Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Nov. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $32. statetheatreportland.com
A Drag Queen Christmas, Nov. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $36.50 to $151.50. statetheatreportland.com
Spencer and the Walrus’ Beatles Night, Nov. 25, 26 & 27. State Theatre, Portland, $23. statetheatreportland.com
Foreigners Journey, Nov. 26. Aura, Portland, $19.50, $27.50. auramaine.com
Machine Head, Dec. 1. Portland House of Music, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com
Rubblebucket, Dec. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $22. statetheatreportland.com
Kat Wright & GoldenOak, Dec. 2. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Paul Sullivan, Dec. 3. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com
The Mallett Brothers Band, Dec. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Sons of Serendip, Dec. 9. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com
The Ballroom Thieves, Dec. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Foals, Dec. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $36.50. statetheatreportland.com
Dark Star Orchestra, Dec. 28 & 29. State Theatre, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com
Twiddle, Dec. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $43.50. statetheatreportland.com
Nikki Glaser, Jan. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50 to $149.50. statetheatreportland.com
Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn & Sarah Jarosz, March 3. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Postmodern Jukebox, March 18. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $85. statetheatreportland.com
