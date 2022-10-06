SCARBOROUGH — A juvenile has been identied and arrested as the person responsible for sending threatening messages to a Scarborough High Student which resulted in the school closing on Oct. 3, according to the Scarborough Police Department.

According to a statement from police, an SHS student made a complaint to the department regarding a threat they received and police responded. Information about the threat was relayed to Scarborough School Department Administration and administrators chose to close Scarborough High School for the day.

On Oct. 4, police said they identified the suspect responsible for sending the threatening messages.

Scarborough Police investigators, working in conjunction with an outside law enforcement agency, located the juvenile suspect out of state. The juvenile was arrested and criminal charges are being sought, police said.

The Scarborough Police Department said it wants to assure the public that the threats made during this incident are no longer credible.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: