KENENBUNK – Voters here Nov. 8 will decide several local referendum questions, from forming a charter commission – and if so, electing six members; increase the property tax limit; pay for police and fire dispatching services, accept a local road, swap a lot of land ad a number and more.

Referendum question A asks, “Shall a Charter Commission be established for the purposes of revising the Municipal charter?”

Voters will also choose six names from a field of seven candidates to serve on the charter commission, should the referendum be approved. Candidates include Christopher Babbidge, Christian Babcock, Susan Bloomfield, John Costin, Brenda Robinson, Stephen Sayers, and Edward Trainer.

The Kennebunk Select Board voted June 21 to put the question to voters following a vote earlier this year that called for the recall of an elected RSU 21 board member, one of six who represent Kennebunk. The recall was defeated but exposed a lack of process outlined in the charter.

There are other reasons to examine the charter, select board members have said, outlining a lack of process when it comes to town committees, and authorization of the use of legal counsel.

Voters will decide if they wish to increase the $11.2 million so-called L.D 1 property tax levy limit by an additional $2.5 million. Both the select board and budget board recommend approval. According to the explanation included with the question, a proposed retirement plan change, debt service on previously approved bonds, increased workers compensation costs, increased dispatch and public safety dispatching costs, increased contributions to employee retirements, and other increases due to inflation and supply chain issues.

Question D asks voters if they will appropriate $614,605 from Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Program authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act and to authorize the select board to expend the funds for expenses related to the town’s response and to recovery from the COVID-19 public health emergency. Select board members recommended the plan; the budget board narrowly voted against recommending the measure, 3-2, with two members absent.

Voters will decide if they wish the select board to negotiate and enter into an agreement with another municipality or public agency to provide dispatch and public safety answering point services for Kennebunk for up to three years and to appropriate $377,051 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024; up to $392,124 for fiscal year ending Jume 30, 2025; and up to $407,818 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026. Select and budget boards recommend the expenditure.

They will decide whether to accept Lobster Lane as a town way.

Voters will act on a referendum to authorize the select board to take the necessary steps to transfer the town owned parcel Tax Map 51, Lot 52 to Garden Street Bowl, Inc., and to accept a deed from Garden Street Bowl for Tax Map 51, Lot 62.

And they will consider adopting changes to the town’s zoning ordinance as it pertains to wetlands. The proposed definitions for consideration are from the Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of Environmental Protection (Chapter 1000) and the National Resource Protection Act, with some modifications considered for the wetlands in Kennebunk, according to municipal officials, who said the definitions will clarify terms used in the Wetland Mitigation Ordinance.

