I oppose Question 5, which would give the Portland Board of Public Education sole authority to create school budgets.

Currently, the school board focuses on the needs of parents, students and employees. The Portland City Council considers the needs of all stakeholders, including families struggling to pay property taxes. The council often requires cuts in the school budget.

Portland is at a precarious point. Each year, the cost of housing and property taxes makes it harder for middle-income people to live here. Question 5 is likely to accelerate that trend.

Advocates of Question 5 say voters have the ultimate say, because school budgets must be approved in referendums. That argument is deceptive. Only a tiny minority of registered voters cast ballots in budget referendums. Most are school employees and parents. The district’s administration works behind the scenes to encourage “yes” votes. That was part of my job as the district’s communications coordinator.

Shoshana Hoose

Portland

