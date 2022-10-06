On Sept. 29, I attended a gathering hosted by the Casco Bay Trail Alliance. Eighty people, from Portland to Lewiston, celebrated progress toward a “trail until rail” from Portland to Auburn and Lewiston. Another set of trails from Lewiston-Auburn would lead through Lisbon, Topsham, Brunswick and Freeport, and back to Yarmouth, forming a large loop.

The state owns the rail line that would become the trail from Portland. Ultimately, the Legislature has to approve converting it to a trail. The required first step toward approval was establishment of a Rail Corridor Use Advisory Council by the Department of Transportation. It consists of people from every city and town along the proposed trail. Early on, Casco Bay Trail Alliance volunteers visited each town council and staff to explain the vision. Every town supported participation in the council.

Participants were challenged to respond by sharing the many benefits of trails: active transportation to replace motor vehicles for commuters; recreation and health for everyone, and safety for all users. Every hand went up. As a final step before reporting to MDOT, the council will seek public input.

As part of the call to action, one point of emphasis was that creating this trail does not conflict with plans for passenger rail between Lewiston-Auburn and Portland. A separate rail line connects the two areas. Unlike the trail corridor, which has not had a train in five years and would need expensive upgrades, this line is active and, therefore, in much better condition for passenger rail.

William Richards

Yarmouth

