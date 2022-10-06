We need change in Augusta. As a state representative, Republican Annie Christy would be an invaluable addition to that change. She will be a strong voice for Cape Elizabeth residents in the capital.
Annie believes that “working and personal relationships give meaning to our lives.” I have met her and talked with her, and this is not just a motto. She sees the good in people, has a servant’s heart and knows how to listen and understand.
I am impressed with Annie’s energy, compassion and determination. Her background and experience as a lifelong advocate for children, her business sense and her commitment to resolving key issues will significantly impact Cape residents and Mainers in general.
If you are looking for thoughtful, common-sense approaches that are of long-term benefit to the people of Maine, choose Annie on Election Day in Maine House District 123.
Lauren Knebel
Cape Elizabeth
