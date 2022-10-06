PORTLAND – Gloria May (Aceto) Stewart, 84, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

She was born on Oct. 10, 1937, a daughter of the late James V. and Josephine (Addario) Aceto.

She leaves behind her children Paul, Donna and Vicki, her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as two sisters and a brother. Gloria was predeceased by two sons.

﻿Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at 2 p.m., at the Eagles, 89 Saco Street, Westbrook, Maine.

