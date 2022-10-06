SOUTH PORTLAND – James Breen McGrath, 90, of South Portland, formerly of South Windsor died peacefully on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Maine Medical Center. James was born in Hartford, Conn. on July 18, 1932, son to the late Jeremiah and Ruth (Breen) McGrath. The children, Anne, Kathy, Jim and Ruthie were raised by their parents, grandparents and aunts. Jim attended Radcliffe Hicks School of Agriculture. He was drafted out of there in January of 1953. He served our country during the Korean War with the U.S. Army from 1953 until 1955. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from New England College in 1959. Jim was a proud, multi-generational farmer growing tobacco. In 1959 he began Brookfield Acres Nursery. By 1963, his nursery on Rye Street became established where the McGrath Farm sold Christmas trees, geraniums and bedding plants. Jim was close with both his sisters living with either of them at times as a young bachelor. In 1967, he married Dolly who he met through her brother Babe Johnson, his best friend of 40 years. Jim worked farming all his life. His 9-to-5 job for 18 years was at Pratt and Whitney, retiring in 1992. “Luck of the Irish” said Jim, of being hired in Department 132 at age 40. A friend S. Roberts made a caricature of “Farmer Jim” in his final year at P&W. At Rye Street, Jim had many pets as he was an avid animal lover. His first dog was a Collie named Pal. Some of his beloved pets were Jon-Jon, Sam, Brandy, Miss Kitty, Ralph, and Dorrie. Some of his favorite TV shows were Judge Judy, Perry Mason, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. In his retirement years, he lived with his sister Kathy splitting life between Connecticut and Maine. Special vacations were to Ireland, Hawks Nest, Miami and Cape Cod. For some of his older years, Jim lived at Cobalt Rehabilitation Center in Connecticut, Middlesex Healthcare Center in Connecticut, The Enclave of Scarborough in Maine, and lastly St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation in Maine. Thank you to the staff of these facilities. Each one touched him in a special way. At Middlesex he was given an Irish shillelagh by a friend. He treasured this stick. St. Joseph’s in Portland, was heaven on Earth to him. He loved sitting in the courtyard with the beautiful forest like scenery. The charity close to his heart was Operation Smile.

Jim left final notes of THANKS and LOVE to his sisters: Anne and her husband Dick for their care. Kathy for living many happy years in Maine.

He leaves his sisters, Anne Doran of Glastonbury and Katherine Kelley of South Portland, Maine; and daughters, Gail Hill and her husband Robert of Manchester, Karen Bogue and her husband William of Hebron; and his former wife, Dolly Collins; his grandchildren Brett Hill and his partner Marlena Myszka, Robert Hill of Manchester, and Brian Hill of Manchester. He also leaves extended family in Maine, Arthur Kelley, Mary Moore, Peter Kelley, and Matthew Kelley, and extended family in Connecticut, Joe Doran, Beth Doran, and Jerry Doran. He was predeceased by his sister Ruthie McGrath and his infant brother, Jeremiah McGrath. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 15 Maplewood Ave., East Hartford, Conn. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in East Hartford. For online condolences please visit http://www.carmonfuneralhome.com .

