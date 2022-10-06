PARACYCLING

Falmouth native and Paralympian Clara Brown will once again represent the United States at a paracycling world championships.

Brown will be looking to defend her 2020 track time trial title at the 2022 UCI Paracycling Track World Championships in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France, Oct. 20-23. Brown was among 11 cyclists chosen to represent the U.S., it was announced Tuesday.

Brown competed in both road and track events at the 2021 Paralympics, placing fifth in the 1,600-kilometer time trials on the roads and fourth in the 3,000-meter pursuit race on the indoor track.

HOCKEY

NHL: Jason Robertson signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp.

The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville.

Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when he had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led the team.

BASKETBALL

NBA: LeBron James came to Las Vegas for a preseason game. And a pitch.

James, who has spoken in the past about wanting to eventually own an NBA franchise – with Las Vegas on his mind – has sent another crystal-clear message to Commissioner Adam Silver, reminding him of his plans.

“I know Adam is in Abu Dhabi right now, I believe. But he probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players,” James said after the Lakers’ matchup with the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. “So, I want the team here, Adam. Thank you.”

James smiled after finishing that thought, knowing full well that Silver would soon hear every word.

Silver has spoken of expansion plans many times in recent years, but there has also been a clear belief that the NBA won’t move forward on adding teams until the next collective bargaining agreement and television deals are complete.

That said, Silver has called Las Vegas “a great sports market.”

TENNIS

ASTANA OPEN: Novak Djokovic eased past Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals at Astana, Kazakhstan.

Djokovic will next face Karen Khachanov, who rallied to beat Marin Cilic 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

