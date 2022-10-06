The pocket park outside Freeport’s Town Hall will receive a facelift in the coming months, thanks in part to a $50,000 T-Mobile Hometown Grant accepted by the Town Council Tuesday evening, according to a press release from Freeport Economic Development Corporation.

Freeport will provide matching funds to complete the project, which will upgrade the aesthetics, amenities and accessibility features of the Town Hall’s front yard in order to make it a more attractive community space.

“We’re excited to beautify a highly visible green space right on Main Street for community gatherings and performances,” Town Engineer Adam Bliss said in the release. “The improved gathering space will be accessible for all, and we expect to complete the work by mid-summer 2023.”

The beautification of Town Hall will be one of the first tangible steps toward the implementation of Freeport’s ambitious Downtown Vision Plan. The 137-page plan, finalized this May after a year-and-a-half development process, aims to bring housing, local businesses, pedestrian infrastructure and public art to Freeport’s downtown in the mold of a traditional New England village.

By drawing more people to live and recreate downtown, town leadership hopes to create a stable local economy that can withstand the rise of online retail, which has hurt Freeport’s outlet stores.

“The Downtown Vision represents the Freeport community coming together,” Town Council Chair Dan Piltch said. “The new pocket park at Town Hall will provide a physical space to gather together for years to come, and we appreciate T-Mobile’s support.”

Local organizations including Meetinghouse Arts, Visit Freeport and Freeport Economic Development Corporation will organize community and arts program in the park, according to the release.

The Freeport Town Council will host a public workshop at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 the Freeport Community Center to discuss implementation of the Downtown Vision project. Town leaders and T-Mobile representatives will celebrate the grant at the event.

