Mason Quiet buried a long free kick 55 seconds into overtime Thursday night, and Falmouth knocked Deering from the unbeaten ranks with a 3-2 boys’ soccer win in Falmouth.

It was the 500th soccer victory for Coach Dave Halligan, who also has more than 500 wins as a boys’ basketball coach.

Falmouth (6-4-1) took an early lead when Finn Cameron set up Justin Mayo for a header. It held it until the Rams (8-1-2) pulled even with 11 minutes left as Chandrel Mangele Laza set up Carlos Adriano-Muaco.

Ben Pausman then put the Navigators back in front when he converted a penalty kick with eight minutes to go, but Laza’s goal with 2:53 left in regulation forced overtime.

Caden Berry made six saves for Falmouth, and Deering’s Adao Lufumbo-Mbeza stopped two shots.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 2, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Cooper St. Hilaire tied the game late in regulation and Rodgers Crowley scored early in the second overtime as the Panthers (6-5) rallied for a win over the Patriots (3-7-1) in Yarmouth.

Gray-New Gloucester struck first, midway through the first half, when Max Kenney finished a cross from Aidan Hebert.

The Panthers drew even with 4:19 left in regulation when St. Hilaire headed home a corner kick from Wyatt Thomas.

Thomas also set up the winner, sending a long feed ahead to Crowley, who beat Gray-New Gloucester keeper Drew Reynolds (11 saves).

Tanner Anctil stopped six shots for NYA.

GORHAM 2, PORTLAND 0: Cole Bishop had a goal and an assist to lead the Rams (9-1-1) over the Bulldogs (7-4) in Gorham.

Ethan Homa also scored. Gorham keeper Nick Phinney made seven saves.

Ben Littell stopped five shots for Portland.

KENNEBUNK 6, BONNY EAGLE 2: Blake Dallara, Matt Durcan, Noah Manning, Walter Paulo, Drew Sliwkowski and Luke Tomasulo scored as the Rams (3-5-2) topped the Scots (1-10) in Kennebunk.

Arlo Libby and Ryder Owens scored for Bonny Eagle.

Dylan Jones made five saves for Kennebunk. Bonny Eagle’s Nick Freeman stopped 15 shots.

WINSLOW 4, OCEANSIDE 0: Andrew Poulin broke Winslow’s single-season scoring record with his 35th goal as the Black Raiders (10-0-1) shut out the Mariners (2-7-1) in Rockland.

Poulin finished with three goals. Braden Rodrigue also scored, Joey Richards had two assists and Jacob Owen one.

Tyler Nadeau made three saves for the Raiders, and Oceanside’s Harrison Garcia stopped 12 shots.

RANGELEY 3, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 1: Keaton Razik scored twice and Parker Smith added another – all in the first half – to lead the Lakers (5-4) past the Lions (4-5) in Rangeley.

Eighth-grader Papa Osei scored his 14th goal of the season for Greater Portland Christian, and Tyler Wilson made seven saves.

Rangeley keeper Zak Madrid had eight saves.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 4, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Angel Huntsman had a hat trick to lead the Panthers (10-0) past the Patriots (3-6-2) in Gray.

Ella Giguere also scored for NYA.

Gray-New Gloucester got a goal from Amber Fortin.

WAYNFLETE 3, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Emma King scored in the first half and Lucy Hart added two second-half goals as the Flyers (8-2) beat the Raiders (0-10-1) in Fryeburg.

Morgan Earls and Iris Stutzman each had an assist.

MT. ARARAT 6, MORSE 0: Islah Godo struck twice in the first half and completed her hat trick late in the game, leading the Eagles (7-3-1) past the Shipbuilders (2-7-2) in Topsham.

Lexi Dupre, Tarynn Keleher and Julianna Allen also scored.

SOUTH PORTLAND 3, BIDDEFORD 1: The Red Riots (2-9) got goals from Marina Bassett, Talia Bradbury and Ava Bryant in a win over the Tigers (1-9) at South Portland.

Biddeford’s Hannah Smith converted a penalty kick.

GORHAM 3, PORTLAND 0: Faith Connolly scored in the first half and Katie Gooch scored a pair of goals in the second half to lift the Rams (11-0) over the Bulldogs (6-5) at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Katie Martin made five saves in the shutout. Portland’s Lucy Tidd turned away 16 shots.

SCARBOROUGH 4, NOBLE 0: Lana Djuranovic recorded a hat trick as the Red Storm (10-0) defeated the Knights (4-6) in Scarborough.

Sanibel Shinners also scored. Makenzie Lydon made six saves for the shutout.

FIELD HOCKEY

YORK 5, CAPE ELIZABETH 2: Abby Dickson had a hat trick as the Wildcats (10-1) beat the Capers (10-1) in York.

Abigail Armlin and Ava Brent also scored for York.

YARMOUTH 3, LAKE REGION 0: Kate Tenhoor, Sophie Smith and Celia Zinman scored to lead the Clippers (4-4) over the Lakers (3-5-1) in Yarmouth.

FREEPORT 3, GREELY 0: Ana Gervais opened the scoring in the second quarter, and Lizalyn Boudreau set up second-half goals by Anna Maschino and Chloe White as the Falcons (7-3-1) defeated the Rangers (0-8-2) in Freeport.

Emily Groves assisted on the first goal.

FOOTBALL

MASSABESIC 28, SANFORD 14: Collin Scully threw two touchdown passes and rushed for two scores, and the Class B Mustangs (4-2) beat the Class A Spartans (3-3) in Sanford.

Massabesic broke a 14-14 deadlock when Scully connected with Preston Steeves for a 29-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter. Scully then clinched the victory with a 41-yard TD run with 2:46 remaining.

Steeves also had a 41-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter for the game’s first points. Scully’s 11-yard run with 30 seconds left in the second quarter made it 14-7 at halftime.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 46, SACOPEE VALLEY 6: Elijah Vasquez rushed for three touchdowns and a pair of 2-point conversions, and Brady Plante threw two touchdown passes as the Seagulls (4-2) built a 40-0 halftime lead en route to a win over the Hawks (1-5) in Hiram.

OOB broke the game open with four touchdowns in the second quarter, including Plante’s TD passes of 18 yards to Brady Croteau and 20 yards to Riley Provencher.

Provencher added a 44-yard run for the game’s final TD.

Austin Day had a rushing touchdown for Sacopee Valley.

