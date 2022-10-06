Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 8, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, UCC, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Two kinds of baked beans, red hot dogs, coleslaw, American chop suey, bread and butter, homemade pies, and beverages. Purchase tickets at the door, $10, $4.50.

Turkey dinner – Saturday, Oct. 8, 4:30-6 p.m., Highland Lake Grange, corner of Route 302 and Hardy Road, Westbrook. Roasted turkey, vegetables, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread, cranberry sauce and cake. $10. Please have exact price for meal(s) you want. No substitutions, no preorders. You drive up, pay and receive your meal.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Oct. 12, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. COVID precautions such as wearing masks except while eating and spaced seating, are still being taken.

