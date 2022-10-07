SCARBOROUGH — The 5th annual Autumn ‘n Ales run was held at the American Legion post in Scarborough on Sunday, Sept. 25. Local Scarborough business Mend Health & Wellness helped organize and lead the running event. Along with Dr. Tracey St John and Dr. Victor St John, Tim Boardman at Nonsuch River Brewing participated again as a main sponsor donating their time and delicious brews. Local Image marketing was another lead sponsor that helped promote this year’s event, which brought out the masses. This year’s race saw the addition of a 5K and Half marathon run on the scenic Eastern Trail, which drew in over 200 participants, and 12 sponsors. “We are happy with this year’s turnout, all who volunteered, and the support of the Scarborough community. We Look Forward to next year’s run and raising more funds for local nonprofits,” Dr. Tracey St John said.

