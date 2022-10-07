The two candidates for Maine’s 1st Congressional District — Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree and Republican nominee Ed Thelander — will debate each other Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The debate begins at 8 p.m. and will last one hour. It can be livestreamed at pressherald.com.

The event is sponsored by the Portland Press Herald and Maine Public. Jennifer Rooks of Maine Public will moderate the discussion and Joe Lawlor of the Press Herald and Kevin Miller of Maine Public will ask questions.

Have a question for the candidates? Send them to [email protected].

