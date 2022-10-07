I am writing in support of electing Democratic Rep. Teresa Pierce to the Maine Senate, and Town Councilor Amy Kuhn, also a Democrat, to the Maine House of Representatives.

In recent years, both Teresa and Amy represented Falmouth citizens thoughtfully and effectively as they dealt with difficult and challenging issues facing the state and the town. As Falmouth’s state representative, Teresa tackled funding issues, the opioid crisis, educational challenges and climate and energy problems. She will be an important voice in the state Senate. As a town councilor and council chair, Amy guided Falmouth through many contentious issues by listening to Falmouth citizens, negotiating compromises and respecting input from all constituents.

Falmouth is fortunate to be represented by Teresa and Amy. Please join me in voting for Teresa Pierce for the Maine Senate and Amy Kuhn for the Maine House of Representatives.

Mary Pennell Nelson

former town councilor and Democratic state representative

Falmouth

