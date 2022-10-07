GORHAM – Susan Jane (Genevicz) Breault, 74, of Gorham, passed away on Oct. 2, 2022, at her home. She was born in Bridgeport, Conn., on Aug. 5, 1948. Susan was adopted as a young child by the Genevicz family in Rockland. She was raised in the Rockland/Thomaston area and graduated from Georges Valley High School.

Susan spent most of her adult life as an award-winning cosmetologist with Jordan Marsh, Filene’s, and Macy’s. She was an avid animal lover; especially cats and tigers, and enjoyed watching TCM and all kinds of old classical movies.

She will always be remembered for her eccentric personality, and her ability to carry on three or four conversations with three or four different people (as well as talking to herself without missing a beat). Everyone who met her soon realized that she was an expert on every possible topic in the world.

She was predeceased by her parents, Ludwig and Elva (Hoyt) Genevicz, and her husband, Ret. U.S. Army/Navy Ronald Breault.

She is survived by her brother and his wife, Reverand and Mrs. Dr. Robert Genevicz, two doted nephews; Kyle Stearns Genevicz and Major Corey Genevicz, two dearly loved nieces; Melanie Denson and Gina Jones, as well as five wonderful grand-nephews and three grand-nieces, lifetime best friend Doris Ervin and her husband Craig, and dear close friends; Katherine “Miki” Cady, Charles “Bub” Merchant, and his son “BJ”.

A visitation period will be held on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 from 11-11:30 a.m., at Dolby, Blais & Segee, 76 State St., Gorham, with a service beginning at 11:30 a.m.

To leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Susan’s memory to Randy and Marli Ministries, 2133 Hartstone Dr. SE,

Caledonia, MI, 49316,

or to an animal rescue of your choosing.

﻿