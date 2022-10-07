Catherine Lee Bishop, Katie Nicole Boynton and Hope Elizabeth Corrow, all of Scarborough graduated from the University of Rhode Island in May.

Rachel Paradis, Laura Baginski and Take Perkins, all of Scarborough, graduated from Bates Colle in May.

Paradis graduated after majoring in psychology and French and Francophone studies and minoring in rhetoric, film, and screen studies. Paradis, the daughter of Gilles Paradis and Judy Savage, is a 2018 graduate of Scarborough High School. She was granted the Bates Senior Scholar Award, an honor bestowed upon graduating seniors who have participated in varsity sports for four years and have maintained a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or above.

Baginski graduated after majoring in politics and minoring in Spanish. Baginski, the daughter of David J. Baginski and Deborah M. Baginski, is a 2018 graduate of Waynflete School.

Perkins graduated after majoring in environmental studies and minoring in mathematics. Perkins, the son of Jeffery T. Perkins and Jessica B. Perkins, is a 2018 graduate of Cape Elizabeth High School.

Ava Gleason of Scarborough enrolled at The College of the Holy Cross.

