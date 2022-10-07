Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services said Friday it is sharing child protective service case files with the legislature’s investigative office but not with lawmakers.

Responding to a Sept. 21 vote by the Government Oversight Committee to subpoena records involving cases of children who have died from abuse or neglect, DHHS said it has been advised by the Maine Attorney General’s Office that sharing files with lawmakers would violate confidentiality laws.

Instead, the files will go to the Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability, or OPEGA, an independent and nonpolitical agency. OPEGA will then share findings of its review with legislators on the committee.

“The Department and the Office of the Attorney General rapidly processed and are securely delivering the four requested case files to the office created by the Legislature for review of such sensitive records,” DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said in a statement. “We look forward to OPEGA’s thorough and expert evaluation, as well as to resolution of any remaining questions regarding access to these confidential records.

“There is no higher priority for the Department than advancing the vital work of protecting Maine children from abuse and neglect and ensuring they can live safe, stable and healthy lives.”

The state’s child protective system has been subjected to continued scrutiny for years, most recently following a series of child deaths in 2021.

The mother of one of those victims is on trial for murder this week in Belfast.

In all, 29 children died last year and at least 27 had some sort of child protective history before or during their lives, according to state data, which is not a comprehensive list of all child deaths.

The government oversight committee already has authorized OPEGA to conduct a thorough review of the state’s system, but more recently members said the agency needs better access to case files.

Since 2018, following two high-profile deaths, the state has made many changes, including hiring more staff, increasing pay and improving training.

But the pandemic, coupled with the ongoing opioid epidemic, has contributed to many more children at risk of abuse or neglect.

