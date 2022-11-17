What if you could buy an exquisite handmade sweater and, in the process, help house the homeless or provide dental care to those who otherwise couldn’t afford it?

What if you knew that your purchase of delicious dinners from a freezer gourmet would help teens and adults with challenges lead more independent lives or a New Mainer family put down roots?

What if you could buy charming Christmas decorations while helping reduce the heating costs for a family or provide home-cooked meals to people of limited means?

Guess what: You’ll be able to do all these things and more at the St. Paul’s Church Annual Christmas Fair on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (At the intersection of Pleasant Street and Union Street.) As you can see, this is not your ordinary fair. All the proceeds — every single dollar — goes to support nonprofit organizations from around Midcoast Maine. It could be fairly termed a “magical marketplace.”

First hosted in 1936, the St. Paul’s annual Christmas Fair has become a much-anticipated Brunswick tradition. Because of the pandemic last year, the Fair had to be held over a period of Sundays and limited to congregation members. But that didn’t dampen enthusiasm or dilute the impact on the community. The Fair’s proceeds combined with generous donations raised $43,600 for area nonprofits.

A few examples of organizations supported last year: Tedford Housing, The Center for Wisdom’s Women, Maine Paws for Veterans, Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, Midcoast New Mainers Support Group, OASIS, Seeds of Independence and Sanctuary Baking, Inc.

This year’s fair is back at full force. About 180 members of the congregation have worked tirelessly beginning last April to make this year’s fair the biggest and best ever. An array of scrumptious cakes, pies and cookies will be offered, thanks to the culinary skills of 90 bakers.

Space precludes a listing of the Fair’s bounteous offerings, but here’s a sample: handmade Christmas decorations for the tree and the house; jams, jellies, honey, pickled beets and dilly beans from the Country Kitchen; handmade sweaters, hats and mittens; balsam products, beautiful china and costume jewelry; a silent auction, featuring everything from MSMT tickets to quaint gift baskets, from fly-fishing lessons to paintings by talented local artists and family members.

There’s more. Four greeters will welcome visitors as will a stand at the entrance providing donuts and coffee (no charge but donations gratefully accepted). The Yuletide Cafe will offer homemade soup and chowder. And a note to parents and grandparents, a special space will be available for kids to decorate gingerbread cookies.

Rick Wile will be at the Book Shop signing his poignant new memoir, “The Geriatric Pilgrim: Traveling the Landscape of Faith and Grief.” I’ll be right beside Rick signing the book I co-authored with a Bowdoin senior in 2020 entitled, “A Flash Fiction Exchange Between Methuselah and the Maiden: Sixty Stories to While Away the Hours.” Here again, all proceeds will benefit nonprofit organizations.

In a nation shaken to its very foundation by political turmoil amidst a world rocked by chaos, it’s nice to know that some solid traditions endure. At a time of me-first greed and they’re-coming-to-get-you fear, it’s heartening to witness an event where there’s no hidden agenda, where the holiday spirit truly shines, where everybody wins.

So, mark your calendar so you don’t miss the magical St. Paul’s Church Christmas Fair on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hope to see you there!

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns. [email protected]

