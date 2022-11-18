Clayton D. Crooker 1936 – 2022 BATH – Clayton D.Crooker, 86, of High Street, died Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at HillHouse in Bath. He was born in Bath on March 14, 1936, a son of Howard Murry and Lillian (Dodge) Crooker. He attended Bath schools and Morse High School. At the age of 17 he entered the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in Japan. He was employed for the State of Maine DOT, retiring in 1998 after 32 years of service. He was predeceased by his brother, Harold Crooker and three sisters, Marion Kinell, Marilyn Oliver, and Mable Nason. He is survived by three sisters, Kathryn Page of Wiscasset, Vernita Miller of Bath and Avis Arsenault of Bath; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath with military honors. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to Mid Coast Humane 5 Industrial Parkway Brunswick, ME 04011

