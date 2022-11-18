Rebecca “Becky” A. Levesque 1955 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Rebecca “Becky” A. Levesque, formerly of Arrowsic, died peacefully on Nov. 2, 2022 at Dionne Commons in Brunswick. Born April 19, 1955 in Limestone to Eugene and Doris (Keith) Kelley, Becky travelled with her parents during her father’s various deployments. She lived in many parts of the world, including Guam and Japan before returning to Boothbay Harbor, where she graduated high school in 1973. In 1981, she married Clarence R. Levesque. Together they lived in Arrowsic and raised four children. Becky was employed by Bath Iron Works for most of her adult life, and joked frequently that she knew “just about everybody.” In the late 1980s Becky was introduced to the sport of arm wrestling and found she had a natural talent for it. Becky placed in the top three in international competitions in Sweden and Greece and competed at the national level around the United States including travelling to California and New York. Becky also enjoyed hunting, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and day trips to play Blackjack at the casino. Becky was predeceased by her husband, Clarence in 2006; her parents; as well as her younger brother, James Kelley, of Southport. Becky is survived by her children, Aimee Norko and her husband, Troy of Bowdoin, Shannon Levesque and her husband, Michael Dudley of Brewer, Amanda McKenna and her husband, William of Richmond, Jacob Levesque and his partner, Jenn Condon of Phippsburg; as well as her fiancee, David Douglass of Bowdoinham. She is also survived by her grandchildren Tyler, Thomas, Ethan, Caleb, Meredith, Layla and Miles; as well as her brother, Donald Kelley and his family. At Becky’s request, there will be no formal services. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

