Gen. Joshua Chamberlain spoke there. So did abolitionist Frederick Douglas. It has hosted secret societies, such as the Knights of Pythias, and fundraisers for the fire department and Brunswick High School graduations. My wife Tina even took ballroom dancing on the site in the 1950s. The point is made: the Lemont Block, at the intersection of Maine and Pleasant streets has served as a Brunswick mainstay for over 150 years.

Bowdoin Orient editors recognized the impact of Lemont Hall way back in April 1871, just a year after it was built. As a reporter wrote, “Nothing which has been done in Brunswick for many years has been productive of so much benefit to the town, and the pleasure to students, as the erection of the Lemont Hall.”

Sadly, the floors above the main floor of the building had been dormant for over 30 years, until a young man with an entrepreneurial vision and a young woman with an artist’s eye entered the picture.

Aaron Turkel, age 37, admits that he was a disrupter as a young man growing up in Freeport. He found that Brunswick was more compatible with his independent nature. “This was my haunt. I had my first beer at Joshua’s. I bought my first CD at Bull Moose. So, for me, this corner meant a lot.”

Always ready to take the road not travelled, Aaron went to Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, where he studied business and tapped his entrepreneurial talents by producing events. After graduation, he went to Boston where he attained early success in the new field of digital marketing. Then he headed for Los Angeles where he provided digital marketing consulting services and also dabbled in real estate.

While living in California, Aaron met Cleo Vauban, his current life and business partner. By combining his sense of the real estate market and her savvy design talent, the pair began buying, renovating and flipping real estate. They also bought a house in Harpswell and divided their time between the coasts.

Advertisement

Then serendipity struck when they learned that Lemont Block was on the market. Intrigued at the prospect of renovating an old historic building, they cancelled a real estate deal they’d made in California and took the plunge.

Aaron will be the first to admit that the pair didn’t really know what they were getting into, such as the strict regulations involved with renovating an historic building and the uncertain path for financial backing, since there were no comparable buildings on the market.

On the brighter side, they discovered that many local citizens were delighted that the Lemont Block was going to be brought back to life. “In Los Angeles, developers are considered the bad guys; here we were viewed as good guys, as historical preservationists.”

Aaron credits Claire Knox who had the foresight to have downtown Brunswick listed on the National Register of Historic Places and thereby qualify the project to receive financial breaks; architect Nancy Barba of Barba and Wheelock, an expert on architectural preservation, for helping maintain the project’s historical integrity; and Peter Warren of Warren Construction Group, the main contractor.

In order to save on construction costs, Aaron and Cleo have invested hundreds of hours of their own time and sweat equity. The Lemont block has been, to be sure, a labor of love with equal emphasis on both words.

The Block’s first floor tenants include Grandpa’s Garden, Maine Street. Steak & Oyster and the Lemon Block Collective, an artists’ collective run by Turkel and Vauban. The second floor features the magnificent Lemont Hall, which the couple hopes to rent for weddings, reunions and other large gatherings. The top floors consist of five apartments.

Advertisement

Tina and I had the pleasure of attending the official celebration of the renovation project sponsored by the Brunswick Downtown Association on Oct. 20. Enthusiastic townspeople packed the large hall to learn about the project, while enjoying good food and lively music.

As a Brunswick citizen, I’m proud that our town enthusiastically supported such an ambitious project. Clearly, preserving our history remains an important part of our culture. And I’m thankful for young people such as Aaron and Cleo who had the courage to say to themselves, “Let’s do this!”

For more information, visit lemontblock.com.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns. [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: