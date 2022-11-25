Claire M. MacElman 1950 – 2022 BATH – Claire M. MacElman, 72, of Office Drive died, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at her residence. She was born on Sept. 29, 1950, a daughter of Pierre and Diane (Owen) Blanchette, Sr. She graduated from Brunswick High School in 1968 and Thomas College in 1970 with a degree in Medical Secretarial Science. She began her career in Medical Records at Maine Medical Center then in Dec. 1970 for Dr. Peter Evans in Brunswick and remained for 18 years. She joined Greater Brunswick Physical Therapy in June, 1989 as Office Manager/Billing Specialist for 25 years, retiring for the last time on December 30, 2016. She was married to Ronald A. MacElman, Sr. on January 27, 1973 for 13 years divorced and later became and remained good friends until his death in June of 2015. She enjoyed Patriots football, NASCAR racing, bingo, Topsham Fair Harness Racing, the Game Show Network, and exercise class at the Bath Area Senior Citizens Center. She was predeceased by her parents, and her son, Thomas MacElman on April 6, 2016. She is survived by her daughter in law, Mary MacElman, two sisters, Hope Mason and her husband Bruce of Richmond and Paula MacKenzie of Tennessee, two brothers, Pierre Blanchette, Jr. and his wife Dianne of Harrison and Joseph Blanchette of Bowdoinham, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A graveside service will be held at 11a.m., on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Calvary Cemetery, High Street in Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mid Coast Humane, 5 Industrial Way, Brunswick, 04011 or the Bath Area Food Pantry, PO Box 65, Bath, 04530.

