Jed Harrington 1937 – 2022 PHIPPSBURG – Jed Harrington, born Edward Michael Harrington, died October 2, 2022, his heart finally giving out. Jed was born September 29, 1937, in Rhode Island and grew up in a large family. He left after university years to work in NYC for the department of welfare, then with a group of friends, moved first to Rhode Island again, then up to Westport Island Maine, and finally, in 1972, to Small Point, Maine. His extended family of fellow vendors at the Waterfront Flea Market mourn his passing. For over twenty years he also served as manager of that enterprise, with a clear head, fierce good humor, and devotion to the whole concept of Waterfront as a community. He was fiercely independent, a man of many life skills, and had an eye for beauty that drew many to sell to him and buy from him the lamps, vinyl, statues, rugs, jewelry, and books that he so loved. We use the past tense, but he lives in our hearts and memory. There will be no public memorial. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

