Joseph Octave Benoit 1944 – 2022 PHIPPSBURG – On Nov. 8, 2022, Joseph Octave Benoit, a beloved husband, father, papa, brother, uncle, and friend to many, passed away. He was 77 years old. Joe was born on Dec. 22, 1944, in Bath, Maine, to Charles and Bernice Benoit. He graduated from Morse High School, class of 1964, and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving honorably in Vietnam on the U.S.S. Sacramento. After four years of service to his country, he attended and received a Bachelor of Science degree in business from Thomas College in Waterville. Shortly after graduation he was asked to join a family member in designing and managing hair salons throughout midcoast and southern Maine. Quickly realizing he couldn’t manage and design salons without understanding what the employees did for work, he enrolled in Pierre’s Beauty School in Portland. There he met his wife of 47 years, Paula Webster Benoit. Together they worked as salon owners and cosmetologists while also working as partners in many home restoration and construction projects. A “Jack of all trades, and master of them all”, he literally could build, repair, or design anything. It was his natural talent. Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, boating, yard work, and any project that involved woodworking, and/or home restoration. His favorite place was always his workshop surrounded by hundreds of well-worn, used, and loved tools. Joe is survived by his wife Paula; daughter Bethany Benoit Lotfi and her children, Hunter, Mohammad, Yousef, and Selowa; daughter Betsy Benoit Varian, her husband, Rink Varian, their children, Rosalee and Emmylou; son, Benjamin Benoit and his wife Evalyn Lopez Benoit; older brother, Charles Benoit Jr., nephew Greg, nieces Lisa and Debbie and their families. A funeral, followed by reception, will be held on Saturday, December 3, at Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 1-4 p.m. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to ME Maritime Museum, attention MMM Boat Shop, 243 Washington St., Bath, ME 04562.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous