Kathleen Mary Flynn 1949 – 2022 BATH – Kathleen Mary Flynn, 73, of Bowman Street passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at her residence. She was born Jan. 14, 1949, in Brighton, Massachusetts, the daughter of Joseph Edward and Alice (Stuart) Flynn. In her early years, Kathleen was a very accomplished equestrienne competing across New England in jumping completions. Kathleen graduated from Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia and then continued her studies at Framingham Union School of Nursing in Massachusetts. She began her nursing career at Aroostook Medical Hospital, in Presque Isle, Maine, where she served as a flight nurse for patients being transported to Maine Medical Center. Her next career assignment took place at Regional Memorial Hospital which later became Mid Coast Hospital of Brunswick. She served as a highly respected Intensive Care Unit nurse for nearly 20 years. Most recently and until her retirement she continued with Mid Coast Hospital as an Emergency Department nurse. She retired in May of 2013. During her career as a nurse, she served as a Basic Life Support instructor, taught EKG Recognition and was a member of the Ethics Committee. Kathleen enjoyed gardening and researching family genealogy. In addition, she was a triathlete especially excelling in swimming. World travel was also a passion of hers; Kathy made her way to countries such as Ireland, Italy, Canada, Hungary, and Poland, to name a few. Kathleen is survived by Brian Joseph (brother) and his wife Nancy Norlie Flynn of New Albany, Ohio, Ashley Stuart Flynn (niece), her wife Paige Lynn Coressel, and their son Graham Everett Coressel (great nephew) of Baltimore, Maryland. A celebration of Kathleen’s life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to UNICEF, Children International and ASPCA.

