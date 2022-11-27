Bowdoinham residents are collaborating again this year to help support neighbors experiencing hard economic times by fulfilling the Christmas wish lists of local kids.

Tin Magno, the town clerk and head of the Giving Tree program, said she was overwhelmed last year by the town’s generosity. She said one family received so many donations they reported being able to use the gifts for not just Christmas but birthdays as well.

“It is so humbling to see, as much as everyone is struggling these days, that they still find time to give to this program,” Magno said.

Giving Tree stations can be found at the Town Office, Bowdoinham Country Store and Three Robbers Pub.

“We are all about the community,” said Bowdoinham Country Store Manager Melody Cougot. She said the general store has hosted a tree for the past six years.

“The giving tree makes a big difference for Bowdoinham,” said Three Robbers Pub Bar Manager Cindra Goodwin. She said the experience is “really fulfilling” for everyone involved.

Those wishing to grant a Christmas wish can simply take an ornament and purchase the item listed, then return the unwrapped gift and ornament to the Town Office by Dec. 19.

“The joy, the cries and the excitement of the families who come to collect their things make you smile from ear to ear,” Magno said.

Those seeking holiday assistance this year can contact Magno directly at [email protected] or call 666-5531.

