BRUNSWICK — The Black Tigers girls hockey team had no trouble finding offense on Monday night.

The Black Tigers — made up of players from Winslow/Gardiner/Messalonskee/Lawrence/Maranacook/Erskine and Mt. Blue — cruised to an 8-2 win over Brunswick in a Class A North tilt at the Watson Arena on the campus of Bowdoin College.

The Black Tigers, who have already scored 18 goals in two games, are 2-0. Brunswick fell to 0-1.

“I’m pleased with the offensive output,” Black Tigers head coach Bill Boardman said. “We were wondering where that was going to come from when we lost Kaylyn (Bourque, who transferred to Kents Hill) and Jordin (Williams, now playing for the Penobscot Pioneers). We were a little concerned about where our goals would come from, but it seems two games and (18) goals, we seem to be doing alright.”

Freshman Katie Berard led the offense for the Black Tigers, scoring three goals while adding an assist. However, six different players contributed. Sophia Sullivan, Elli Podey, Abigail Allen, Molly Hambrick and Alexa Caccamo all added goals for the Black Tigers.

“It feels good (to get a hat trick), it’s exciting,” Berard said.

Goaltender Emma Michaud had a strong outing for the Black Tigers, making 25 saves on the night.

Brunswick showed speed and athleticism on the ice throughout. The Dragons netted both of their goals in the third period. Solveig Ledwick scored a goal on a wrist shot while Brunswick was up on a 5-on-3 power play. Late in the period, Sydney Drake was able to slip a shot past Michaud for the final 8-2 score.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: